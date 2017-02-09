Interviews » Noctem pour l'album "Haeresis" Interview Entretien avec Beleth (chant) (2017) Hi Beleth ! First, thanks for your time. « Haeresis” has been chosen by two of our team members as one of the “Best Discovery in Metal for 2016”. So far, how has been your latest album received by metalheads / webzines / magazines?



The answer is being amazing, the speciallized media and metalheads are supporting the band and this new album as hell. I can not be more grateful for the answer. Appearing among the "Best Discovery in Metal for 2016" has been a complete surprise to me and a great illusion. There is nothing like seeing that so much work and effort has finally served. I just can say thank you very much.



“Haeresis” was, to be honest, my first contact with NOCTEM (but definitely not the last). Could you make a brief introduction to the history of the band, major steps in your band’s discography, and where do you wish to go with the next album?



Sure. Noctem is a Blackened Death Metal band with a long trajectory of more than 15 years. With 2 demos, 1 live LP and 4 studio albums, released with Prosthetic Records, Art Gates Records, NHR and Metal Blade Records.

After 15 years career, Noctem is one of the most active bands from Spain.



The band played on many festivals, and more than 15 tours around Europe and Asia, supporting lot of bands like Marduk, Enthroned, Impiety, Napalm Death, Samael, Gorgoroth, Nargaroth, Keep of Kalessin, Inquisition, Immolation, Taake, Vomitory, Malevolent Creation, Incantation, Hate, Ragnarok, Melechesh and many more...







I’m following you on Facebook, and saw you had a tour in Europe with HATE few weeks ago. How good was the audience, and do you have a good / funny story maybe about one of those nights?



The audience was pretty good on most dates, the date in Montpellier was not so good, but well in general lines we can not have complaint, everyone enjoyed the shows and new people discovered the band and enjoyed the shows.



Well this tour was pretty boring compared with another ones,

I usually spend most of the time drunk, eating and sleeping but in this tour I had some responsibilities to do and sometimes help the organization so I was more focused.

The last day of the tour after the show in Baroeg Rotterdam we met with several friends there and ended up closing the club after a big party, that was the most crazy and fun night without a doubt.

Hate was sleeping in the hotel, they missed it.



What are NOCTEM’s projets for 2017? A new tour, maybe getting together towards the next album?



We have many projects in mind, we are going to launch some new items of merchandising / promotion of the band very soon.

We have some dates in southern Spain for before summer, a tour in russia that we will announce very soon and we have received a couple of interesting tour offers for Asia and Latin America in the fall, we have several summer festivals already confirmed, so everything indicates that it will be a very moved 2017.



“Haeresis” is kind, at least for me, of a mix between old FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE and old and new BELPHEGOR, with a special touch only you got. Would you dis/agree with this statement? Which bands would be your main influences, in terms of composition?



Well personally I hate the comparisons, but I think you've touched the bottom of my heart hahaha. These are two great bands that I love, but we have sincerely tried to do something quite personal without leaving the line marked by the current Black / Death Metal, we have not innovated in excess to my opinion and maybe that has been the error of this album. Do not risk enough on the composition that has been very classic. I can also assure you that every time we have tried to innovate in style we have been criticized so there comes a point that you do not know is better done.

We are influenced by classical bands of the genre mainly.



NOCTEM is from Spain, to be honest apart from AVULSED I don’t know many Spanich Extreme Metal bands. Do you have any good bands from Spain to adviced us to listen to?



Puffff, about Avulsed… in Spain we say if you cant say something good better dont say nothing.

But yes there is alot of Spanish bands you must listen.

Angelus apatrida.(Century Media)

Crisix (Listenable)

Trallery (Art Gates Records)

[In Mute] (Art Gates Records) winners of WOA Metal Battle 2014.

Killus (Art Gates Records)

Vita Imana. (Unsigned)

and many more...







What’s your top 5 / top 10 list of 2016’s release? And which albums / tours are you looking towards to for 2017?

1- Force Of Profanation (Ravencult)

2- The Whole of the Law (Anaal Nathrakh)

3- Where Shadows Forever Reign (Dark Funeral)

4- Rituals (Rotting Christ)

5- Abbath (Abbath)



I’m very interested in see in live to batushka and MGLA for example



You’ve been a singer for many years now. How did you “learned” to scream / growl, and who are your main influences?



I have learned by myself, I have never been to classes or those shits that are styled now. One day in a club in my city a boy approached me and asked how much he would charge for singing classes?

- How the fuck I'll charge you a cent to teach you if I don't know?

Obviously I never teached to anybody, because I have nothing to teach.

I did not know english and I had to learn it on tour, when you are out of home you need it for simple things like food, a bed or a toilet.



Thrashocore is a French webzine, therefore, what’s your opinion about our country, apart from cheese and good wine haha? Do you like any French Metal bands?



the family of our guitar player Exo is French so I must be very careful with this answer haha. We played lot of times in France and is simply amazing 100% of the promotors we worked with was totally profesionals and very correct according to the show requirements, the treatment was always excellent and the public of France is from another planet, is energetic, close and are involved in the show.

For sure the food and the wine is great but your best point are the metalhead girls haha



Yeah I like Peste Noire, Benighted and Svart Crown.



Any last words, good advices, funny quote, you would like to share with us to finish this interview?



Sure! thanks alot Chris for your time, this great interview and the support showed to the band.

Just say hi to all the Thrashcore readers and I hope to see you son on tour again.



Here I leave attached some Videos/songs of our new álbum Haeresis, I hope you like iot guys.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOKlj5VFp40

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0e1v5m3AT8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ErcLIZj5K8



