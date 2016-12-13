En exclusivité française sur Thrashocore, découvrez le morceau "Forgive Me Father" (accompagné de Trevor Strnad de The Black Dahlia Murder), titre issu du nouvel album Necrobreed de BENIGHTED (Brutal Death Grind Groovy) prévu pour le 17 février via Season Of Mist.
EXIVIOUS (Metal Progressif/Jazz Fusion) se sépare. C'est Tymon Kruidenier qui a annoncé la nouvelle via un communiqué sur les réseaux sociaux. En voici un extrait :
"We debated to change styles and include vocals for Exivious, but that simply didn’t feel right. We’d hate to disappoint or disrespect our fans by not staying true to the essence of what Exivious is. So instead, we’re leaving the past for what it is and we’re happily moving on to our future bands and projects!"
IMMOLATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 16 février sur Nuclear Blast. Celui-ci aura pour titre Atonement et voici le tracklisting :
01. The Distorting Light
02. When The Jackals Come
03. Fostering The Divide
04. Rise The Heretics
05. Thrown To The Fire
06. Destructive Currents
07. Lower
08. Atonement
09. Above All
10. The Power Of Gods
11. Epiphany
Les organisateurs du ROADBURN FESTIVAL viennent d'annoncer une dernière vague de groupe participants à l'édition 2017. Sous la coupelle du curateur John Dyer Baizley, on retrouvera ainsi INTEGRITY, OATHBREAKER, DISFEAR et TRANS AM. En parallèle, viendront également se greffer les groupes suivants : BONGZILLA qui interprétera en intégralité son album Gateway, BIG BUSINESS, WHORES, TRUE WIDOW, LYCUS, FÓRN, JOY, HARSH TOKE interprétant un set dédié à la mémoire de Roky Erickson, PINKISH BLACK, ALARIC, GNAW THEIR TONGUES, HEDVIG MOLLESTAD TRIO, KING WOMAN, PONTIAK, RUBY THE HATCHET, COBALT, AUTHOR & PUNISHER, RADAR MEN FROM THE MOON (qui rejoindrons le groupe GNOD pour une collaboration intitulée Temple Ov BBV), THE DEVIL AND THE ALMIGHTY BLUES et enfin SERPENT VENOM.
La mise en vente des tickets à la journé débutera le 12 janvier prochain. En attendant, vous pourrez trouver plus d'informations sur la page Facebook du festival.
DIĜIR GIDIM (Black Metal), composé de membres de TITAAN, sortira son premier album, I Thought there was the Sun Awaiting my Awakening, en mars 2017 via Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum (ATMF). L'artwork a été réalisé par Luciana Nedelea, le logo du groupe est lui l’œuvre de Costin Chioreanu. Le teaser de ce long format ainsi que le titre "Conversing with The Ethereal" sont en écoute sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :
- The Revelation Of The Wandering (12:22)
- Conversing With The Ethereal (11:17)
- The Glow Inside The Shell (10:48)
- The Eye Looks Through The Veils Of Unconsciousness (12:55)
NUISIBLE (Crust / Hardcore / (Black) Metal) a récemment enregistré deux nouveaux morceaux qui figureront sur son premier album à paraître courant 2017. Parmi ces deux titres, le morceau "Death Legacy" pour lequel un clip sera prochainement tourné e et rendu disponible au mois de février prochain. Patience.
ÁRSTÍÐIR LÍFSINS (Black Metal Atmosphérique Pagan/Folk) sortira un nouvel EP deux titres, intitulé Heljarkviða', le 19 décembre via Ván Records en formats CD et vinyle. Ces derniers sont disponibles en précommande sur le site du label.
Le nouveau long format de MUDBATH (Sludge / Doom / Post Hardcore / Black Metal) est en train d'être masterisé par Collin Jordan (Bongripper, Eyehategod, Xiu Xiu...) et sortira prochainement. Plus d'informations à venir !
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black/Doom Metal) va sortir le 19 décembre prochain, via Ván Records, un nouveau EP intitulé Takitum Tootem!. Voici l'annonce faite par le groupe :
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST a écrit : "A new 2-track, 12" EP, entitled 'Takitum Tootem!,' is being released on December 19th via Ván Records. The EP will feature the initial part of a bipartite meditation and celebration in euphoria for manhood's loss of the crown of creation. This meditation will be completed by the 2nd and final part on the forthcoming album later this year.
"The B-side of the EP is entitled 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun,' and thus is an obvious obeisance to the godfathers of this EP's central idea. The 'Takitum Tootem!' vinyl is an experimental orgy of spiritual psychedelia beyond the mood and concept of the following album - thus it stands alone as its harbinger."
Le premier album des Canadiens de TOMB MOLD (Death Metal) sortira le 3 février sur Blood Harvest Records et aura pour titre Primordial Malignity. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "
Clockwise Metamorphosis". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Intro / They Grow Inside
02. Coincidence Of Opposites
03. Bereavement Of Flesh
04. Primordial Malignity
05. Merciless Watcher
06. Clockwise Metamorphosis
07. Twisted Trail
08. Vernal Grace / Outro
WARBRINGER (Thrash) vient d'annoncer que son nouvel album intitulé Woe To The Vanquished sortira le 31 mars prochain. Ce dernier a été produit par Mike Plottnikoff (Fear Factory, In Flames) et masterisé par Howie Weinberg (Slayer, Pantera). L'artwork a quant à lui été confié à Andreas Marschall (Sodom, Blind Guardian, Obituary).
Découvrez ci-dessous une vidéo "making-of de onze minutes.
OBSCURA (Death Technique) vient de dévoiler une nouvelle vidéo "playthrough", cette fois-ci pour le titre "Akroasis". On y découvre le bassiste Linus Klausenitzer donner une leçon de virtuosité.
Linus Klausenitzer a écrit : “When I thought to record another playthrough video, I decided for the title track of our new album Akroasis,” Said Linus Klausenitzer. “As it is a very atmospheric song, the bass lines are probably the easiest one to play on the whole album. This way I hope to motivate people to try playing the song themselves and to pay more attention to phrasing on bass. In this video I play my fretless Ibanez BZB7 that people ask me about very often. I recorded 90% of the album with this bass.”
Le label Greyhaze Records va prochainement rééditer le premier album des Brésiliens de THE MIST (Thrash). intitulé Phantasmagoria, celui-ci est sorti en 1989. Les pré-commandes sont déjà lancées ici.
01. Flying Saucers In The Sky
02. Smiles, Tears And Chaos
03. A Step Into The Dark
04. The Enemy
05. Hate
06. Barbed Wire Land (At War)
07. Phantasmagoria
08. Lightning In The Dark
09. Like A Bad Song
10. Faces Of Glass
6 COMMENTAIRE(S)
14/12/2016 17:26
Et dommage pour Exivious, j'adore leur dernier album.
13/12/2016 17:11
S'ils pouvaient sortir un petit quelque chose dans la foulée ce serait bien classe
13/12/2016 12:25
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.
Bon, par contre, il ne s'agit que d'un seul nouveau morceau pour Teitanblood. Commande passée malgré tout
En effet, le deuxième titre est du "Woven Black Arteries" que j'ai en CD.
13/12/2016 12:21
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.
Je signe !
13/12/2016 12:09
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.
Bon, par contre, il ne s'agit que d'un seul nouveau morceau pour Teitanblood. Commande passée malgré tout
13/12/2016 12:08
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.