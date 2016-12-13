chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
62 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Black Metal Awards 2016 - Sakrif'or, Part 1
 Black Metal Awards 2016 - S... (D)
Par Sulphur		   
Les news du 22 Décembre 2016
 Les news du 22 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Cursed
 Cursed - One (C)
Par Ikea		   
Malleus
 Malleus - Storm Of Witchcra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sad Legend
 Sad Legend - The Revenge of... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Morok
 Morok - In the Dungeons of ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Desertfest Anvers 2016 - Jour 2
 Desertfest Anvers 2016 - Jo... (R)
Par Dysthymie		   
Escarnium
 Escarnium - Interitus (C)
Par Keyser		   
Batushka
 Batushka - Litourgiya (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Behold! The Monolith + Chrch
 Behold! The Monolith + Chrc... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Cultes Des Ghoules
 Cultes Des Ghoules - Coven,... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

News »

Les news du 13 Décembre 2016

News
Les news du 13 Décembre 2016 Benighted - Exivious - Immolation - Roadburn Festival - Diĝir Gidim - Nuisible - Teitanblood - Árstíðir lífsins - Mudbath - The Ruins Of Beverast - Tomb Mold - Warbringer - Obscura - The Mist
»
(Lien direct)
En exclusivité française sur Thrashocore, découvrez le morceau "Forgive Me Father" (accompagné de Trevor Strnad de The Black Dahlia Murder), titre issu du nouvel album Necrobreed de BENIGHTED (Brutal Death Grind Groovy) prévu pour le 17 février via Season Of Mist.

http:/www.facebook.com/brutalbenighted
http://www.facebook.com/seasonofmistofficial
http://smarturl.it/BenightedNecrobreed


Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXIVIOUS (Metal Progressif/Jazz Fusion) se sépare. C'est Tymon Kruidenier qui a annoncé la nouvelle via un communiqué sur les réseaux sociaux. En voici un extrait :

"We debated to change styles and include vocals for Exivious, but that simply didn’t feel right. We’d hate to disappoint or disrespect our fans by not staying true to the essence of what Exivious is. So instead, we’re leaving the past for what it is and we’re happily moving on to our future bands and projects!"		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMMOLATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 16 février sur Nuclear Blast. Celui-ci aura pour titre Atonement et voici le tracklisting :

01. The Distorting Light
02. When The Jackals Come
03. Fostering The Divide
04. Rise The Heretics
05. Thrown To The Fire
06. Destructive Currents
07. Lower
08. Atonement
09. Above All
10. The Power Of Gods
11. Epiphany		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les organisateurs du ROADBURN FESTIVAL viennent d'annoncer une dernière vague de groupe participants à l'édition 2017. Sous la coupelle du curateur John Dyer Baizley, on retrouvera ainsi INTEGRITY, OATHBREAKER, DISFEAR et TRANS AM. En parallèle, viendront également se greffer les groupes suivants : BONGZILLA qui interprétera en intégralité son album Gateway, BIG BUSINESS, WHORES, TRUE WIDOW, LYCUS, FÓRN, JOY, HARSH TOKE interprétant un set dédié à la mémoire de Roky Erickson, PINKISH BLACK, ALARIC, GNAW THEIR TONGUES, HEDVIG MOLLESTAD TRIO, KING WOMAN, PONTIAK, RUBY THE HATCHET, COBALT, AUTHOR & PUNISHER, RADAR MEN FROM THE MOON (qui rejoindrons le groupe GNOD pour une collaboration intitulée Temple Ov BBV), THE DEVIL AND THE ALMIGHTY BLUES et enfin SERPENT VENOM.

La mise en vente des tickets à la journé débutera le 12 janvier prochain. En attendant, vous pourrez trouver plus d'informations sur la page Facebook du festival.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIĜIR GIDIM (Black Metal), composé de membres de TITAAN, sortira son premier album, I Thought there was the Sun Awaiting my Awakening, en mars 2017 via Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum (ATMF). L'artwork a été réalisé par Luciana Nedelea, le logo du groupe est lui l’œuvre de Costin Chioreanu. Le teaser de ce long format ainsi que le titre "Conversing with The Ethereal" sont en écoute sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :

- The Revelation Of The Wandering (12:22)
- Conversing With The Ethereal (11:17)
- The Glow Inside The Shell (10:48)
- The Eye Looks Through The Veils Of Unconsciousness (12:55)




 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NUISIBLE (Crust / Hardcore / (Black) Metal) a récemment enregistré deux nouveaux morceaux qui figureront sur son premier album à paraître courant 2017. Parmi ces deux titres, le morceau "Death Legacy" pour lequel un clip sera prochainement tourné e et rendu disponible au mois de février prochain. Patience.

»
(Lien direct)
TEITANBLOOD (Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouveau EP intitulé Accursed Skin. Celui-ci est disponible depuis aujourd'hui via Norma Evangelium Diaboli (et The AJna Offensive).

01. Accursed Skin
02. Sanctified Dysecdysis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ÁRSTÍÐIR LÍFSINS (Black Metal Atmosphérique Pagan/Folk) sortira un nouvel EP deux titres, intitulé Heljarkviða', le 19 décembre via Ván Records en formats CD et vinyle. Ces derniers sont disponibles en précommande sur le site du label.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouveau long format de MUDBATH (Sludge / Doom / Post Hardcore / Black Metal) est en train d'être masterisé par Collin Jordan (Bongripper, Eyehategod, Xiu Xiu...) et sortira prochainement. Plus d'informations à venir !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black/Doom Metal) va sortir le 19 décembre prochain, via Ván Records, un nouveau EP intitulé Takitum Tootem!. Voici l'annonce faite par le groupe :

THE RUINS OF BEVERAST a écrit : "A new 2-track, 12" EP, entitled 'Takitum Tootem!,' is being released on December 19th via Ván Records. The EP will feature the initial part of a bipartite meditation and celebration in euphoria for manhood's loss of the crown of creation. This meditation will be completed by the 2nd and final part on the forthcoming album later this year.

"The B-side of the EP is entitled 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun,' and thus is an obvious obeisance to the godfathers of this EP's central idea. The 'Takitum Tootem!' vinyl is an experimental orgy of spiritual psychedelia beyond the mood and concept of the following album - thus it stands alone as its harbinger." 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Canadiens de TOMB MOLD (Death Metal) sortira le 3 février sur Blood Harvest Records et aura pour titre Primordial Malignity. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "
Clockwise Metamorphosis". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Intro / They Grow Inside
02. Coincidence Of Opposites
03. Bereavement Of Flesh
04. Primordial Malignity
05. Merciless Watcher
06. Clockwise Metamorphosis
07. Twisted Trail
08. Vernal Grace / Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARBRINGER (Thrash) vient d'annoncer que son nouvel album intitulé Woe To The Vanquished sortira le 31 mars prochain. Ce dernier a été produit par Mike Plottnikoff (Fear Factory, In Flames) et masterisé par Howie Weinberg (Slayer, Pantera). L'artwork a quant à lui été confié à Andreas Marschall (Sodom, Blind Guardian, Obituary).
Découvrez ci-dessous une vidéo "making-of de onze minutes.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSCURA (Death Technique) vient de dévoiler une nouvelle vidéo "playthrough", cette fois-ci pour le titre "Akroasis". On y découvre le bassiste Linus Klausenitzer donner une leçon de virtuosité.

Linus Klausenitzer a écrit : “When I thought to record another playthrough video, I decided for the title track of our new album Akroasis,” Said Linus Klausenitzer. “As it is a very atmospheric song, the bass lines are probably the easiest one to play on the whole album. This way I hope to motivate people to try playing the song themselves and to pay more attention to phrasing on bass. In this video I play my fretless Ibanez BZB7 that people ask me about very often. I recorded 90% of the album with this bass.”


»
(Lien direct)
Le label Greyhaze Records va prochainement rééditer le premier album des Brésiliens de THE MIST (Thrash). intitulé Phantasmagoria, celui-ci est sorti en 1989. Les pré-commandes sont déjà lancées ici.

01. Flying Saucers In The Sky
02. Smiles, Tears And Chaos
03. A Step Into The Dark
04. The Enemy
05. Hate
06. Barbed Wire Land (At War)
07. Phantasmagoria
08. Lightning In The Dark
09. Like A Bad Song
10. Faces Of Glass		 Les news du
Thrasho Mitch + Dysthymie + AxGxB
13 Décembre 2016

6 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
14/12/2016 17:26
Cool de revoir l'ancien logo sur la pochette du prochain Immolation. Pour le reste, j'espère que ça sentira pas trop le réchauffé, et une prod' moins grotesque que sur Kingdom Of Conspiracy serait de bon aloi.

Et dommage pour Exivious, j'adore leur dernier album. Déçu
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
13/12/2016 17:11
DISFEAR au Roadburn!

S'ils pouvaient sortir un petit quelque chose dans la foulée ce serait bien classeClin d'oeil
Sulphur citer
Sulphur
13/12/2016 12:25
AxGxB a écrit : Sulphur a écrit : Ni plus ni moins que DsO, Antaeus et Teitanblood en l'espace d'un mois. Costaud.
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.

Bon, par contre, il ne s'agit que d'un seul nouveau morceau pour Teitanblood. Commande passée malgré tout Mr Green

En effet, le deuxième titre est du "Woven Black Arteries" que j'ai en CD.
Dysthymie citer
Dysthymie
13/12/2016 12:21
Sulphur a écrit : Ni plus ni moins que DsO, Antaeus et Teitanblood en l'espace d'un mois. Costaud.
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.

Je signe !
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
13/12/2016 12:09
Sulphur a écrit : Ni plus ni moins que DsO, Antaeus et Teitanblood en l'espace d'un mois. Costaud.
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.

Bon, par contre, il ne s'agit que d'un seul nouveau morceau pour Teitanblood. Commande passée malgré tout Mr Green
Sulphur citer
Sulphur
13/12/2016 12:08
Ni plus ni moins que DsO, Antaeus et Teitanblood en l'espace d'un mois. Costaud.
Il ne manque plus qu'une suite au 'VVorldVVithoutEnd'... Amen.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ripper
 Ripper
Experiment Of Existence
2016 - Unspeakable Axe Records		   
Netherbird
 Netherbird
The Grander Voyage
2016 - Black Lodge Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Árstíðir lífsins
 Árstíðir lífsins
Black Metal Atmosphérique Pagan/Folk - Allemagne / Islande		   
Benighted
 Benighted
Brutal Death Grind Groovy - France		   
Exivious
 Exivious
Pays-Bas		   
Immolation
 Immolation
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Mudbath
 Mudbath
Sludge / Doom / Post Hardcore / Black Metal - France		   
Nuisible
 Nuisible
Crust / Hardcore / (Black) Metal - France		   
Obscura
 Obscura
Death Technique - Allemagne		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood
Death Metal - Espagne		   
The Ruins Of Beverast
 The Ruins Of Beverast
Black/Doom metal - Allemagne		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer
Thrash Bay Area - Etats-Unis		   
Cursed
One
Lire la chronique
Almanac
Tsar
Lire la chronique
Morok
In the Dungeons of Mind
Lire la chronique
Malleus
Storm Of Witchcraft (EP)
Lire la chronique
Escarnium
Interitus
Lire la chronique
Cultes Des Ghoules
Coven, Or Evil Ways Instead...
Lire la chronique
Sad Legend
The Revenge of Soul
Lire la chronique
The Past Is Alive
Mayhem + Watain
Lire le live report
Black Metal Awards 2016 - Sakrif'or, Part 1
Lire le podcast
Kzohh
Trilogy : Burn Out The Remains
Lire la chronique
Desaster
The Oath Of An Iron Ritual
Lire la chronique
Uškumgallu
Rotten Limbs in Dreams of B...
Lire la chronique
Sytris
Pod sztandarami otchłani (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deathspell Omega
The Synarchy Of Molten Bones
Lire la chronique
Fistula
The Shape of Doom to Cumm)))
Lire la chronique
Ripper
Experiment Of Existence
Lire la chronique
Netherbird
The Grander Voyage
Lire la chronique
Europa Blasfemia Part II
Behemoth + Mgla + Secrets O...
Lire le live report
Old Corpse Road
Of Campfires and Evening Mists
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Forest of Equilibrium
Lire la chronique
Hryre
From Mortality to Infinity
Lire la chronique
Enthroned
Towards The Skullthrone Of ...
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
We Are Motörhead
Lire la chronique
Ultha
Converging Sins
Lire la chronique
Stench Price
Stench Price
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Savage War Is Destiny
Lire la chronique
1996-2016 20 Years Tours
Shining + Slegest + Taake
Lire le live report
Sentient Horror
Ungodly Forms
Lire la chronique
Diapsiquir
180°
Lire la chronique
Crimson Moon
Oneironaut
Lire la chronique