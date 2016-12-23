»

(Lien direct) MAZE OF SOTHOTH (Death Metal) aura pour titre Soul Demise et sortira le 9 janvier sur Everlasting Spew Records. Après avoir dévoilé le titre "The Outsider", le groupe propose désormais d'en découvrir un deuxième extrait avec "Lies" disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Cthulhu's Calling

02. Lies

03. Seed Of Hatred

04. Multiple Eyes

05. The Outsider (YouTube)

06. The Dark Passenger

07. At the Mountain Of Madness

08. Blind

09. Azzaihg'nimehc

10. Divine Sacrifice



