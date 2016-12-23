Le premier album des Italiens de MAZE OF SOTHOTH (Death Metal) aura pour titre Soul Demise et sortira le 9 janvier sur Everlasting Spew Records. Après avoir dévoilé le titre "The Outsider", le groupe propose désormais d'en découvrir un deuxième extrait avec "Lies" disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Cthulhu's Calling
02. Lies
03. Seed Of Hatred
04. Multiple Eyes
05. The Outsider (YouTube)
06. The Dark Passenger
07. At the Mountain Of Madness
08. Blind
09. Azzaihg'nimehc
10. Divine Sacrifice
