Les news du 23 Décembre 2016

Les news du 23 Décembre 2016 Woslom - Bloodrainbow - Infernal Angels - White Wizzard - Maze Of Sothoth - Sepultura - Purtenance - Holycide - Gutted - Panikk - October Tide - Salam Isku - Pryapisme - Wormhole
WOSLOM (Thrash Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour "Underworld of Aggression". Le dernier opus des Brésiliens, A Near Life Experience, est sorti en avril.

BLOODRAINBOW (Power/Death Néoclassique) a sorti son nouvel album Upheaval. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier à cette adresse.		 Les news du

INFERNAL ANGELS (Black Mélodique) a dévoilé un clip pour le titre "Belial: The Deceiver" tiré de son nouveau disque Ars Goetia qui sortira le 20 janvier sur Ars Goetia.

WHITE WIZZARD (Heavy Metal) s'apprête à mettre la touche finale à son nouvel album intitulé Infernal Overdrive. Sortie prévue début 2017. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Infernal Overdrive
02. Storm The Shores
03. Pretty May
04. Chasing Dragons
05. Voyage Of The Wolf Raiders
06. Critical Mass
07. Cocoon
08. Metamorphosis
09. The Illusions Tears		 Les news du

Le premier album des Italiens de MAZE OF SOTHOTH (Death Metal) aura pour titre Soul Demise et sortira le 9 janvier sur Everlasting Spew Records. Après avoir dévoilé le titre "The Outsider", le groupe propose désormais d'en découvrir un deuxième extrait avec "Lies" disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Cthulhu's Calling
02. Lies
03. Seed Of Hatred
04. Multiple Eyes
05. The Outsider (YouTube)
06. The Dark Passenger
07. At the Mountain Of Madness
08. Blind
09. Azzaihg'nimehc
10. Divine Sacrifice

SEPULTURA (Thrashcore) a posté sur YouTube une vidéo pour le titre "Phantom Self". Le nouvel album des Brésiliens, Machine Messiah, sortira le 13 janvier chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist:

01. Machine Messiah
02. I Am The Enemy
03. Phantom Self
04. Alethea
05. Iceberg Dances
06. Sworn Oath
07. Resistant Parasites
08. Silent Violence
09. Vandals Nest
10. Cyber God

PURTENANCE (Death Metal) a resigné sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un nouveau MCD et la réédition de son 1er album.		 Les news du

HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal) offre un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Annihilate... Then Ask! qui débarquera le 1er février sur Xtreem Music. Il s'agit de "Deserve To Be Erased".

GUTTED (Death Metal) vient de sortir son nouvel album Martyr Creation. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

PANIKK (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouveau disque Discarded Existence qui sortira le 15 mars sur Xtreem Music.

OCTOBER TIDE (Doom/Death Mélodique) a posté sur Youtube un clip pour le morceau "Reckless Abandon".

SALAM ISKU (Metal Psychédélique) a mis en ligne un second morceau de son premier album Le Voyage Nocturne prévu pour 2017.

PRYAPISME (Hyperblast Super Metal 2.0) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "A la zheuleuleu" extrait de son prochain album Diabolicus Felinae Pandemonium à venir le 3 février via Apathia Records.		 Les news du

WORMHOLE (Brutal Slam Death) propose son 1er full-length Genesis en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il est sorti le 30 novembre chez Lacerated Enemy.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
23 Décembre 2016

