(Lien direct) KREATOR (Thrash Metal) propose sur YouTube un nouveau trailer pour son prochain album Gods Of Violence qui sortira le 27 janvier sur Nuclear Blast. Tracklist:



01. Apocalypticon

02. World War Now

03. Satan Is Real

04. Totalitarian Terror

05. Gods Of Violence

06. Army Of Storms

07. Hail To The Hordes

08. Lion With Eagle Wings

09. Fallen Brother

10. Side By Side

11. Death Becomes My Light



