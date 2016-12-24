chargement...

Les news du 24 Décembre 2016

Kreator - Malice - Nasty Surgeons
KREATOR (Thrash Metal) propose sur YouTube un nouveau trailer pour son prochain album Gods Of Violence qui sortira le 27 janvier sur Nuclear Blast. Tracklist:

01. Apocalypticon
02. World War Now
03. Satan Is Real
04. Totalitarian Terror
05. Gods Of Violence
06. Army Of Storms
07. Hail To The Hordes
08. Lion With Eagle Wings
09. Fallen Brother
10. Side By Side
11. Death Becomes My Light

(Lien direct)
Le guitariste fondateur de MALICE (Heavy/Power), Mick Zane, est décédé hier des suites des suites d'une tumeur au cerveau.		 Les news du

(Lien direct)
NASTY SURGEONS (Death/Grind) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un 1er full-length baptisé Exhumation Requiem le 15 janvier. Tracklist:

01. The Resurrectionists
02. The Creation of the Monstrosity
03. Human Flesh is Also Food
04. Antemortem Dissection
05. Autopsy's Protocol
06. Nasty Surgeons
07. Ode to Bad Taste
08. Burnt with Sulfuric Acid
09. Devoured Alive
10. Exhumation Requiem

Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
24 Décembre 2016

