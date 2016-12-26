»

(Lien direct) SIGH (Black / Avant-Garde / Vintage) viennent d'annoncer le titre de leur nouvel album : Heir To Despair. Sortie prévue courant 2017 sur Candlelight Records.



SIGH a écrit : I was hoping to finish recording the new album "Heir to Despair" by the end of this year but the things have been moving much slower than we thought. I have been taking a lot of time to learn flute etc. Anyway our 2017 will start with Blastfest then we will finish up the new album for sure.