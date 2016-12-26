chargement...

Les news du 26 Décembre 2016

Les news du 26 Décembre 2016 Sigh
Les Japonais de SIGH (Black / Avant-Garde / Vintage) viennent d'annoncer le titre de leur nouvel album : Heir To Despair. Sortie prévue courant 2017 sur Candlelight Records.

SIGH a écrit : I was hoping to finish recording the new album "Heir to Despair" by the end of this year but the things have been moving much slower than we thought. I have been taking a lot of time to learn flute etc. Anyway our 2017 will start with Blastfest then we will finish up the new album for sure.
Oh yeah, je l'attends avec impatience. Gros sourire

