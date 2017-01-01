News
Les news du 1 Janvier 2017
Les news du 1 Janvier 2017
|TCHORNOBOG (Black Metal), composé de Markov Soroka (Aureole) et Magnús Skúlason (Svartidauði), a dévoilé un extrait tiré de son premier album éponyme. "II: Hallucinatory Black Breath of Possession (Mountain-Eye Amalgamation)" est, en effet, en écoute sur Bandcamp. L'artwork est l’œuvre de Nightjar Illustration. Ce long format a été enregistré en 2015 au Studio Emissary par Stephen Lockhart. Ce dernier sera disponible en CD, vinyle et format digital via Fallen Empire Records, Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records. Voici la tracklist :
I : The Vomiting Tchornobog (Slithering Gods of Cognitive Dissonance)
II : Hallucinatory Black Breath of Possession (Mountain-Eye Amalgamation)
III : Non-existence's Warmth (Infinite Natality Psychosis)
IIII : Here, At The Disposition of Time (Inverting A Solar Giant)
