Les news du 2 Janvier 2017

Les news du 2 Janvier 2017 Nocturnal Graves - Hooded Menace - Algoma
NOCTURNAL GRAVES (Black / Thrash) vient de signer sur le label Season Of Mist. Le groupe est actuellement en train de composer son troisième album. Sortie prévue cette année.

NOCTURNAL GRAVES a écrit : NOCTURNAL GRAVES would like to extend our gratitude to Season of Mist and we look forward to working with them on our next releases. We are in the process of writing our third album, so expect nothing less than total death metal Savagery!!"

HOODED MENACE (Death/Doom) et ALGOMA (Sludge/Doom) sortiront cette année un split 7" via le label Doomentia Records (pas de date annoncée). L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi. Deux courts extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous :



AxGxB
2 Janvier 2017

