Les news du 2 Janvier 2017
Les news du 2 Janvier 2017
|Inalienable Catharsis, la première demo des Chiliens de PRAECOGNITVM (Black Metal) - parue en digital en 2016 - va être éditée en format cassette via Iron Bonehead Productions. Le titre introductif, "Forest of Shattered Souls", est en écoute sur SoundCloud. Voici la tracklist :
1. Forest of Shattered Souls
2. Path to Oblivion
3. Reminiscence
4. Ashes and Blood
|NOCTURNAL GRAVES (Black / Thrash) vient de signer sur le label Season Of Mist. Le groupe est actuellement en train de composer son troisième album. Sortie prévue cette année.
NOCTURNAL GRAVES a écrit : NOCTURNAL GRAVES would like to extend our gratitude to Season of Mist and we look forward to working with them on our next releases. We are in the process of writing our third album, so expect nothing less than total death metal Savagery!!"
|HOODED MENACE (Death/Doom) et ALGOMA (Sludge/Doom) sortiront cette année un split 7" via le label Doomentia Records (pas de date annoncée). L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi. Deux courts extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous :
