Le premier album des Chiliens de INFAMOVS (Death Metal) aura pour titre Under The Seals Of Death et sortira le 23 janvier via Memento Mori Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dawn Of The Black Dance". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Into The Death
02. Dawn Of The Black Dance
03. Call Upon Blasphemovs
04. Impure Plaguiarisms
05. God Of Pestilence
06. Of Force And Plague
07. Interlude
08. Serpent Of Sin
09. Chaos-Madness
