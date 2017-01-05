»

(Lien direct) WINTERSUN (Melo Epic Power Metal) sera de retour cette année avec un nouvel album. Le groupe l'a effectivement annoncé hier via sa page Facebook avec le message suivant :



WINTERSUN a écrit : WHAT IS "IT"



It's 2017 folks and it's going to be a great year! Time for some big Wintersun news? Yes it is!



When we said that "IT IS DONE", we did not mean TIME II, but we meant a NEW ALBUM for sure! TIME II won´t be the next Wintersun album, because of reasons you already know from past updates and interviews.



So what is IT? IT is a NEW ALBUM and it is 100% done! And no, that's not the name of the album. This album will be something new and different, but equally great or perhaps even better in some ways. Over 53 minutes of solid Wintersun material (with no intro tracks) and with a killer concept!



This album will be THE 3rd FULL LENGHT Wintersun album. We will release the name of it soon and other details like track list etc. We're gonna start putting the pieces of the puzzle together for you guys how it's going to be released and what will happen... It will be a whole new experience to enjoy a Wintersun album! It will all make sense to you very soon!



And this album is not the only thing we've done, not by a long shot! In fact your minds will be blown soon! That is a guarantee. So click the notifications ON in our Wintersun Page, if you don't want to miss out on the new Wintersun album! (Because of Facebook algorithm reach limit). THANKS GUYS!