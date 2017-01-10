PRYAPISME (Hyperblast Super Metal 2.0) a publié un second titre extrait de son album à paraître Diabolicus Felinae Pandemonium. "Tau Ceti Central" est en écoute sur la page Bandcamp de Apathia Records. Pour rappel, ce longue-durée est attendu pour le 3 février.
Le one-man band indonésien PURE WRATH (Black Metal Atmosphérique) sortira son premier album, Ascetic Eventide, en février chez Hitam Kelam Records (format CD). L'artwork a été réalisé par l'artiste indonésien Aghy R Purakusuma. Un extrait ("Between Water and Winds") tiré e cet opus a été mis en ligne sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :
1. Colourless Grassland
2. Mountain Calls
3. Clouds Retiring
4. In Cold World
5. Pathetic Fantasies
6. Between Water and Winds
Après une première demo sorti l'an passé, les Allemands de GOATH (Black/Death Metal) sortiront leur debut album, intitulé Luciferian Goath Ritual, prochainement via Ván Records. L'artwork et le layout sont l’œuvre de Misanthropic Art. Ce long format a été enregistré et mixé par A. Wieland puis masterisé par Patrick W. Engel (Temple of Disharmony). Voici la tracklist :
1. And All Became Nothing
2. Blasphemous Supremacy
3. Retaliation
4. Solitudinem
5. Into Nihil
6. Necromantic Ways
7. Resurrection Of The Light Bearer
8. The Hunt, The Instinct
9. To Enter The Temple
10. Under Death's Shadow
Les albums Argue et Ecce Lex ainsi que l'EP Eyesore de NOSTROMO (Metalcore/Grindcore) vont être réédités en format CD digipack par Season Of Mist le 20 janvier. Pour les précommandes, cela se passe à cette adresse.
