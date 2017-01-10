»

(Lien direct) GOATH (Black/Death Metal) sortiront leur debut album, intitulé Luciferian Goath Ritual, prochainement via Ván Records. L'artwork et le layout sont l’œuvre de Misanthropic Art. Ce long format a été enregistré et mixé par A. Wieland puis masterisé par Patrick W. Engel (Temple of Disharmony). Voici la tracklist :



1. And All Became Nothing

2. Blasphemous Supremacy

3. Retaliation

4. Solitudinem

5. Into Nihil

6. Necromantic Ways

7. Resurrection Of The Light Bearer

8. The Hunt, The Instinct

9. To Enter The Temple

10. Under Death's Shadow