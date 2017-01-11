chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
33 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 10 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 10 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 11 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 11 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Les sorties de 2016
 Les sorties de 2016 - Vos a... (S)
Par Xenocidist		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Sunbather (C)
Par Ichabold		   
Purgatory
 Purgatory - Ωmega Void Trib... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Type O Negative
 Type O Negative - The Origi... (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Metallica
 Metallica - Hardwired... To... (C)
Par Mera		   
Black Metal Awards 2016 - Sakrif'or Part 3 (Meilleur nouveau groupe)
 Black Metal Awards 2016 - S... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn - Earthless Pagan ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Spiritus Mortis
 Spiritus Mortis - The Year ... (C)
Par Ikea		   

News »

Les news du 11 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2017 Six Feet Under - Contaminated - Tomb Mold - Emptiness
»
(Lien direct)
SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Torment le 24 février prochain via Metal Blade. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sacrificial Kill". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Sacrificial Kill
02. Exploratory Homicide
03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone
04. Schizomaniac
05. Skeleton
06. Knife Through The Skull
07. Slaughtered As They Slept
08. In The Process Of Decomposing
09. Funeral Mask
10. Obsidian
11. Bloody Underwear
12. Roots Of Evil

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Australiens de CONTAMINATED (Death Metal) sortira cette année sur Blood Harvest Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Final Man. Découvrez dès à présent un premier extrait avec le titre "Squalid Survival" disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Squalid Survival
02. No Time To Rot
03. Their Future
04. Boneless Mass
05. Starved
06. Co-opted Into Worthless Sludge
07. Forlorn And Desolate
08. Mired In Shit
09. Final Man

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB MOLD (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Primordial Malginity le 3 février via Blood Harvest Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Merciless Watcher".

01. Intro / They Grow Inside
02. Coincidence Of Opposites
03. Bereavement Of Flesh
04. Primordial Malignity
05. Merciless Watcher
06. Clockwise Metamorphosis (Bandcamp)
07. Twisted Trail
08. Vernal Grace / Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMPTINESS (Industrial Black/Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Not For Music le 20 janvier sur le label Season Of Mist. Celui-ci s'écoute désormais en intégralité via la playlist disponible sur YouTube.

01. Meat Heart
02. It Might Be
03. Circle Girl
04. Your Skin Won't Hide You
05. Digging The Sky
06. Ever
07. Let It Fall		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
11 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
11/01/2017 00:17
Bien gras le Contaminated !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Emptiness
 Emptiness
Industrial Black/Death Metal - Belgique		   
Six Feet Under
 Six Feet Under
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Purgatory
Ωmega Void Tribvnal
Lire la chronique
Kosmokrator
First Step Towards (EP)
Lire la chronique
Standvast
Afkomst
Lire la chronique
Soulburn
Earthless Pagan Spirit
Lire la chronique
Metallica
Hardwired... To Self-Destruct
Lire la chronique
Black Metal Awards 2016 - Sakrif'or Part 3 (Meilleur nouveau groupe)
Lire le podcast
Riverside
Eye of the Soundscape (Réen...
Lire la chronique
Spiritus Mortis
The Year is One
Lire la chronique
Type O Negative
The Origin Of The Feces (No...
Lire la chronique
Ovnev
Cycle of Survival
Lire la chronique
Pyaemia
Cerebral Cereal
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Prelapsarian
Lire la chronique
Church Of Disgust
Veneration Of Filth
Lire la chronique
Spite Extreme Wing
Vltra
Lire la chronique
Tardigrada
Emotionale Ödnis
Lire la chronique
Unmerciful
Ravenous Impulse
Lire la chronique
Occult Burial
Hideous Obscure
Lire la chronique
Ordo Obsidium
A Crooked Path to Desolatio...
Lire la chronique
Demonic Oath
The Crypt Of Mournful Summo...
Lire la chronique
Leeway
Desperate Measures
Lire la chronique
Rebaelliun
The Hell's Decrees
Lire la chronique
Bathory
Under The Sign Of The Black...
Lire la chronique
Bethlehem
Bethlehem
Lire la chronique
Akatechism
Dripping Flames (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Gyötrelem
Kárhozat
Lire la chronique
Charred Walls Of The Damned
Creatures Watching Over The...
Lire la chronique
Leeway
Born To Expire
Lire la chronique
Unfathomable Ruination
Finitude
Lire la chronique
Ruinous
Graves Of Ceaseless Death
Lire la chronique
Harley Flanagan
Cro-Mags
Lire la chronique