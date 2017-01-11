»

(Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Torment le 24 février prochain via Metal Blade. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sacrificial Kill". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Sacrificial Kill

02. Exploratory Homicide

03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone

04. Schizomaniac

05. Skeleton

06. Knife Through The Skull

07. Slaughtered As They Slept

08. In The Process Of Decomposing

09. Funeral Mask

10. Obsidian

11. Bloody Underwear

12. Roots Of Evil



