SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Torment le 24 février prochain via Metal Blade. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sacrificial Kill". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Sacrificial Kill
02. Exploratory Homicide
03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone
04. Schizomaniac
05. Skeleton
06. Knife Through The Skull
07. Slaughtered As They Slept
08. In The Process Of Decomposing
09. Funeral Mask
10. Obsidian
11. Bloody Underwear
12. Roots Of Evil
Le premier album des Australiens de CONTAMINATED (Death Metal) sortira cette année sur Blood Harvest Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Final Man. Découvrez dès à présent un premier extrait avec le titre "Squalid Survival" disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Squalid Survival
02. No Time To Rot
03. Their Future
04. Boneless Mass
05. Starved
06. Co-opted Into Worthless Sludge
07. Forlorn And Desolate
08. Mired In Shit
09. Final Man
EMPTINESS (Industrial Black/Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Not For Music le 20 janvier sur le label Season Of Mist. Celui-ci s'écoute désormais en intégralité via la playlist disponible sur YouTube.
01. Meat Heart
02. It Might Be
03. Circle Girl
04. Your Skin Won't Hide You
05. Digging The Sky
06. Ever
07. Let It Fall
