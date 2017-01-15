»

(Lien direct) FALL OF SUMMER annoncera une première salve de groupes demain à 10h. Vous pouvez tenter de découvrir lesquels grâce au traditionnel indice laissé par l'orga:



"Call upon me in your loves anD Battles in my name BabalON, wherein iS all Power given!"



Cette année, vous avez le droit à un indice supplémentaire spécial Thrasho concernant un groupe. Ce qu'on peut vous dire, c'est que ça va être la Guerre à Torcy en septembre!



Pour rappel, la quatrième édition du festival aura lieu les 8 et 9 septembre sur la base de plein-air de Torcy (77).