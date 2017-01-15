SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler la lyric video du premier extrait de son prochain album. Torment sortira le 24 février sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Sacrificial Kill
02. Exploratory Homicide
03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone
04. Schizomaniac
05. Skeleton
06. Knife Through The Skull
07. Slaughtered As They Slept
08. In The Process Of Decomposing
09. Funeral Mask
10. Obsidian
11. Bloody Underwear
12. Roots Of Evil
VILES VITAE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau. Il s'agit du titre "The Vortex of Disharmony" disponible ci-dessous et tiré du EP IV à paraître le 13 février chez Caverna Abismal Records.
