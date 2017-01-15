chargement...

Wędrujący Wiatr
 Wędrujący Wiatr - O turnia... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Sorceress (C)
Par heylel		   
Disposal Of The World - European Tour 2017
 Disposal Of The World - Eur... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Dehumanized
 Dehumanized - Beyond The Mind (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 14 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 14 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 13 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Inferno (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Black Metal Awards 2016 - Sakrif'or Part 2
Black Metal Awards 2016 - S... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Offertoire (C)
Par ChuckSchuldiner		   
Les news du 12 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 12 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Shrines of Paral... (C)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   

Les news du 15 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 15 Janvier 2017 Trepid Elucidation - Avatarium - Six Feet Under - Viles Vitae - Disma
Vous pouvez écouter le titre éponyme du premier album des portugais de TREPID ELUCIDATION (technical brutal death metal), Upcoming Reality, qui sortira le 24 février via Mosher Records.


AVATARIUM (Doom Metal) a commencé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album à venir au printemps sur Nuclear Blast.		 Les news du

SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler la lyric video du premier extrait de son prochain album. Torment sortira le 24 février sur Metal Blade Records.

01. Sacrificial Kill
02. Exploratory Homicide
03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone
04. Schizomaniac
05. Skeleton
06. Knife Through The Skull
07. Slaughtered As They Slept
08. In The Process Of Decomposing
09. Funeral Mask
10. Obsidian
11. Bloody Underwear
12. Roots Of Evil

VILES VITAE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau. Il s'agit du titre "The Vortex of Disharmony" disponible ci-dessous et tiré du EP IV à paraître le 13 février chez Caverna Abismal Records.

Les Américains de DISMA (Death Metal) s'apprêtent à sortir très prochainement un nouveau EP intitulé The Graveless Remains.		 Les news du
Thrasho Niktareum + Keyser + AxGxB
15 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

