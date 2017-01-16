PESTIFER (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer l'arrivée dans ses rangs d'un deuxième guitariste en la personne de Nuno Mourão.
PESTIFER a écrit : We are pleased to announce that PESTIFER has grown into a 4 piece death metal machine with the addition of Nuno Mourão on rhythm guitar.
We welcome Nuno to our ranks and together we will spread chaos and pestilence on stage.
We will also announce the first live shows for this year very soon, so stay tuned!
Pour rappel, le groupe sortira le 14 février via Lavadome Productions son premier album intitulé Execration Diatribes. Voici le tracklisting :
01. March Of The Dead Orchestra
02. Mars Exult
03. Brutal Eruption Of Chaos
04. Dark Dimensions
05. Enslavement Of God
06. Awaken By Death
07. Nothing Remains
08. Riding The Storms Of Hate MMXVI
09. Confront Death
C'est aujourd'hui que sort la réédition, par Oriana Music, de Goat Horns, premier album de NOKTURNAL MORTUM (Pagan Black Metal). Cette version est remasterisée et contient un livret avec des photos rares du groupe. Pour les commandes (CD digibook, box, bundles, etc.), cela se passe à cette adresse.
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
16/01/2017 11:41
C'est bof pour moi...
16/01/2017 10:12