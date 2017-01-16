chargement...

Les news du 16 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2017 Satan - Venenum - Hangman's Chair - Greenmachine - Pestifer - Nokturnal Mortum - Fall Of Summer - Deserted Fear
"Perdu dans Cordoue", premier extrait tiré du prochain album de SATAN (Black Metal / Punk) Un Deuil Indien, a été mis en ligne sur Youtube. Et, les précommandes sont également ouvertes sur le Throatruiner Records/Deathwish Inc. Europe.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Allemands de VENENUM (Death Metal) sortira le 17 mars via The Ajna Offensive. Il aura pour titre Trance Of Death. L'artwork a été confié à Timo Ketola. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Entrance
02. Merging Nebular Drapes
03. The Nature Of The Ground
04. Cold Threat
05. Trance Of Death Part I - Reflections
06. Trance Of Death Part II - Metalona Journey
07. Trance Of Death Part III - There Are Other Worlds...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le split réunissant HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Hardcore / Doom Metal) et GREENMACHINE (Hardcore/Heavy Rock/Sludge) sortira le 24 février via Musicfearsatan (en format vinyle). L'artwork a été réalisé par Branca Studio. Découvrez le teaser sur Youtube :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PESTIFER (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer l'arrivée dans ses rangs d'un deuxième guitariste en la personne de Nuno Mourão.

PESTIFER a écrit : We are pleased to announce that PESTIFER has grown into a 4 piece death metal machine with the addition of Nuno Mourão on rhythm guitar.
We welcome Nuno to our ranks and together we will spread chaos and pestilence on stage.

We will also announce the first live shows for this year very soon, so stay tuned!

Pour rappel, le groupe sortira le 14 février via Lavadome Productions son premier album intitulé Execration Diatribes. Voici le tracklisting :


01. March Of The Dead Orchestra
02. Mars Exult
03. Brutal Eruption Of Chaos
04. Dark Dimensions
05. Enslavement Of God
06. Awaken By Death
07. Nothing Remains
08. Riding The Storms Of Hate MMXVI
09. Confront Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort la réédition, par Oriana Music, de Goat Horns, premier album de NOKTURNAL MORTUM (Pagan Black Metal). Cette version est remasterisée et contient un livret avec des photos rares du groupe. Pour les commandes (CD digibook, box, bundles, etc.), cela se passe à cette adresse.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le FALL OF SUMMER vient d'annoncer les premiers groupes qui participeront à la 4ème édition du festival les 8 et 9 septembre prochain à la base de loisirs de Torcy (77). Il s'agit de:

Saint Vitus
Count Raven
Orange Goblin
Primordial
Blasphemy
Demolition Hammer
Bulldozer
Necrowreth

Notre indice supplémentaire spécial Thrasho ("ça va être la Guerre") concernait Blasphemy.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Alors que son nouvel album Dead Shores Rising est toujours prévu pour le 27 janvier, DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un deuxième extrait tiré de cet opus, qui se regarde ici :

 Les news du
16 Janvier 2017
16 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

4 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
16/01/2017 16:44
Excellente nouvelle pour le VENENUM, à voir ce que ça vaut !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
16/01/2017 13:09
Keyser a écrit : AxGxB a écrit : Putain le FoS quoi. Haha. Première annonce et c'est "oui" direct !

C'est bof pour moi...

Idem hormis NECROWRETCH et DEMOLITION HAMMER le reste me branche moins
Keyser citer
Keyser
16/01/2017 11:41
AxGxB a écrit : Putain le FoS quoi. Haha. Première annonce et c'est "oui" direct !

C'est bof pour moi...
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
16/01/2017 10:12
Putain le FoS quoi. Haha. Première annonce et c'est "oui" direct !

