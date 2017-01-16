»

(Lien direct) PESTIFER (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer l'arrivée dans ses rangs d'un deuxième guitariste en la personne de Nuno Mourão.



PESTIFER a écrit : We are pleased to announce that PESTIFER has grown into a 4 piece death metal machine with the addition of Nuno Mourão on rhythm guitar.

We welcome Nuno to our ranks and together we will spread chaos and pestilence on stage.



We will also announce the first live shows for this year very soon, so stay tuned!



Pour rappel, le groupe sortira le 14 février via Lavadome Productions son premier album intitulé Execration Diatribes. Voici le tracklisting :





01. March Of The Dead Orchestra

02. Mars Exult

03. Brutal Eruption Of Chaos

04. Dark Dimensions

05. Enslavement Of God

06. Awaken By Death

07. Nothing Remains

08. Riding The Storms Of Hate MMXVI

09. Confront Death



