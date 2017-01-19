Les Ukrainiens de WHITE WARD (Deviant Black Metal) ont rejoint les rangs de Debemur Morti Productions. Leur premier album, Futility Report sortira courant 2017 en CD, vinyle et digital. L'artwork est l’œuvre de la photographe Olia Pishchanska. Voici la tracklist :
1. Deviant Shapes
2. Stillborn Knowledge
3. Homecoming
4. Rain as Cure
5. Black Silent Piers
6. Futility Report
ACRIMONIOUS (Black Metal) a signé un deal avec World Terror Committee Productions pour la sortie de son troisième album Eleven Dragons. Celui-ci paraîtra en formats CD, vinyle et digital avec un artwork réalisé par Vamperess Imperium. Le titre "The Northern Portal" est en écoute sur Youtube.
Les Espagnols de FOSCOR (Metal Progressif) viennent de signer sur Season Of Mist pour la sortie de leur prochain album :
FOSCOR a écrit : Long has been the path through darkness, but a new light shines and will accompany us on the most thrilling journey FOSCOR have ever undertaken. We are pleased to announce that we have signed a deal with Season of Mist, visionary home of pioneers all around the globe in the noble art of musical creation, and the best partner possible to unveil our new emotional act to the world. We feel delighted sharing label with brilliant bands from the most intricate and extreme language to the most subtle and beautiful dark sounds. It gives us a great opportunity to expand our musical language and outlook on life while learning from such an experienced team. We are eager to have you bear witness of this moment. Stay with us to see where this venture will lead. Expect more news very soon.
C'est le 14 avril que sortira le nouvel album des Français de NECROWRETCH (Death Metal). Ce dernier aura pour titre Satanic Slavery et sera disponible via Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sprawl Of Sin".
Découvrez ci-dessous le premier extrait du nouvel album d'OBITUARY (Death Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Sentence Day". Sortie prévue le 17 mars sur Relapse Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Brave
02. Sentence Day
03. A Lesson In Vengeance
04. End It Now
05. Kneel Before Me
06. It Lives
07. Betrayed
08. Turned To Stone
09. Straight To Hell
10. Ten Thousand Ways To Die
11. No Hope (Deluxe Bonus Track)
ANTROPOMORPHIA (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sermon Ov Wrath le 24 février sur Metal Blade. Un premier etrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Sermon Ov Wrath".
01. Sermon Ov Wrath
02. Suspiria De Profundus
03. Murmur Ov The Dead
04. Ad Me Venite Mortui (Intro)
05. Crown Ov The Dead
06. Sinful Rapture
07. Within Her Pale Tomb Ov Putrid Lust
08. The Blistering Splendour Ov Darkness
09. In Bestial Decadence
VALLENFYRE (Death Metal/Crust) est actuellement au God City Studio en compagnie de Kurt Ballou pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album intitulé Fear Those Who Fear Him. Celui-ci sera enregistré sous la forme d'un trio avec Gregor Mackintosh au chant et à la guitare, Hamish Glencross à la guitare et à la basse et enfin Waltteri Väyrynen à la batterie. Sortie prévue à l'été 2017 sur Century Media.
La nouvelle édition du THRONE FEST est désormais complète. Les organisateurs viennent d'annoncer la présence de THE COMMITTEE (Black Metal) qui vient ainsi s'ajouter à un line-up plutôt intéressant puisque l'on retrouvera les groupes suivants : Marduk, Dark Funeral, Wiedegood, Absu, Nargaroth, Deströyer 666, Massmord, Hate, Furia, Veneficum, Naðra, Cult Of Fire, Misþyrming et quelques autres.
Le festival se tiendra les 14 et 15 mai prochain à Kubox Kuurne en Belgique. Plus d'informations à ce sujet sur la page Facebook du festival.
DISHARMONY (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Goddamn The Sun le 3 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Après avoir dévoilé il y a quelques jours un premier extrait avec le titre "Elochim", le groupe propose aujourd'hui de découvrir la lyric video de ce même morceau. Celle-ci est disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Invocation - Troops Of Angels
02. The Gates Of Elthon
03. Elochim
04. Summon The Legions
05. War In Heaven
06. Rape The Sun
07. Praise The Fallen
08. Whore Of Babylon
09. The Voice Divine
10. Third Resurrection
