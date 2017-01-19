chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
49 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les détournements de Dead : Mnemeed
 Les détournements de Dead :... (D)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 19 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 19 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par MoM		   
Mors Principium Est
 Mors Principium Est - Ember... (C)
Par Zougi		   
Kickback
 Kickback - Cornered (C)
Par KPM		   
Niedergang
 Niedergang - Átszellemülés (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 18 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 18 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Ander		   
Theosophy
 Theosophy - Eastland Tales-... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Barren Earth + Insomnium + Wolfheart
 Barren Earth + Insomnium + ... (R)
Par Dark Nico		   
Ekpyrosis
 Ekpyrosis - Asphyxiating De... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vektor
 Vektor - Terminal Redux (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - The Inexorable (C)
Par Keyser		   
Bilan 2016
 Bilan 2016 - (D)
Par Dysthymie		   
Hellbringer
 Hellbringer - Awakened from... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Hour Of Penance
 Hour Of Penance - Cast the ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 19 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2017 White Ward - Acrimonious - Warbringer - Foscor - Necrowretch - Obituary - Condemned - Katalepsy - AntropomorphiA - Vallenfyre - Bat - Throne Fest - The Committee - Endalok - Disharmony
»
(Lien direct)
Les Ukrainiens de WHITE WARD (Deviant Black Metal) ont rejoint les rangs de Debemur Morti Productions. Leur premier album, Futility Report sortira courant 2017 en CD, vinyle et digital. L'artwork est l’œuvre de la photographe Olia Pishchanska. Voici la tracklist :

1. Deviant Shapes
2. Stillborn Knowledge
3. Homecoming
4. Rain as Cure
5. Black Silent Piers
6. Futility Report		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACRIMONIOUS (Black Metal) a signé un deal avec World Terror Committee Productions pour la sortie de son troisième album Eleven Dragons. Celui-ci paraîtra en formats CD, vinyle et digital avec un artwork réalisé par Vamperess Imperium. Le titre "The Northern Portal" est en écoute sur Youtube.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARBRINGER (Thrash Bay Area) vient de publier le clip de "Silhouettes". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Woe To The Vanquished qui sortira le 31 mars sur Napalm Records.

01. Silhouettes
02. Woe To The Vanquished
03. Remain Violent
04. Shellfire
05. Descending Blade
06. Spectral Asylum
07. Divinity Of Flesh
08. When The Guns Fell Silent

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Espagnols de FOSCOR (Metal Progressif) viennent de signer sur Season Of Mist pour la sortie de leur prochain album :

FOSCOR a écrit : Long has been the path through darkness, but a new light shines and will accompany us on the most thrilling journey FOSCOR have ever undertaken. We are pleased to announce that we have signed a deal with Season of Mist, visionary home of pioneers all around the globe in the noble art of musical creation, and the best partner possible to unveil our new emotional act to the world. We feel delighted sharing label with brilliant bands from the most intricate and extreme language to the most subtle and beautiful dark sounds. It gives us a great opportunity to expand our musical language and outlook on life while learning from such an experienced team. We are eager to have you bear witness of this moment. Stay with us to see where this venture will lead. Expect more news very soon. 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 14 avril que sortira le nouvel album des Français de NECROWRETCH (Death Metal). Ce dernier aura pour titre Satanic Slavery et sera disponible via Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sprawl Of Sin".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le premier extrait du nouvel album d'OBITUARY (Death Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Sentence Day". Sortie prévue le 17 mars sur Relapse Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Brave
02. Sentence Day
03. A Lesson In Vengeance
04. End It Now
05. Kneel Before Me
06. It Lives
07. Betrayed
08. Turned To Stone
09. Straight To Hell
10. Ten Thousand Ways To Die
11. No Hope (Deluxe Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONDEMNED (Brutal Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album le 10 mars sur Unique Leader Records. Il aura pour titre His Divine Shadow. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Penumbræ
02. Dawn
03. Omniscient Perturbations
04. Legion
05. Ascending The Spectral Throne
06. Nefarious Sanguine Decree
07. His Divine Shadow
08. Pestilential Reign
09. The Hive Ablaze
10. World-Reaving Terror		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KATALEPSY (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler son tout dernier clip pour le titre "Blinded Sultan". Ce morceau est issu de l'album Gravenous Hour paru l'année dernière sur Unique Leader Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANTROPOMORPHIA (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sermon Ov Wrath le 24 février sur Metal Blade. Un premier etrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Sermon Ov Wrath".

01. Sermon Ov Wrath
02. Suspiria De Profundus
03. Murmur Ov The Dead
04. Ad Me Venite Mortui (Intro)
05. Crown Ov The Dead
06. Sinful Rapture
07. Within Her Pale Tomb Ov Putrid Lust
08. The Blistering Splendour Ov Darkness
09. In Bestial Decadence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALLENFYRE (Death Metal/Crust) est actuellement au God City Studio en compagnie de Kurt Ballou pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album intitulé Fear Those Who Fear Him. Celui-ci sera enregistré sous la forme d'un trio avec Gregor Mackintosh au chant et à la guitare, Hamish Glencross à la guitare et à la basse et enfin Waltteri Väyrynen à la batterie. Sortie prévue à l'été 2017 sur Century Media.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BAT (Heavy Metal/Speed) a récemment posté le clip de "Beware Of The Bat". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Wings Of Chains paru l'année dernière sur Hells Headbangers Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
La nouvelle édition du THRONE FEST est désormais complète. Les organisateurs viennent d'annoncer la présence de THE COMMITTEE (Black Metal) qui vient ainsi s'ajouter à un line-up plutôt intéressant puisque l'on retrouvera les groupes suivants : Marduk, Dark Funeral, Wiedegood, Absu, Nargaroth, Deströyer 666, Massmord, Hate, Furia, Veneficum, Naðra, Cult Of Fire, Misþyrming et quelques autres.

Le festival se tiendra les 14 et 15 mai prochain à Kubox Kuurne en Belgique. Plus d'informations à ce sujet sur la page Facebook du festival.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Islandais d'ENDALOK (Black Metal) sortiront leur premier EP ce vendredi sur Signal Rex Records. Intitulé Úr Draumheimi Viðurstyggðar, ce dernier est disponible intégralement via Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISHARMONY (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Goddamn The Sun le 3 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Après avoir dévoilé il y a quelques jours un premier extrait avec le titre "Elochim", le groupe propose aujourd'hui de découvrir la lyric video de ce même morceau. Celle-ci est disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Invocation - Troops Of Angels
02. The Gates Of Elthon
03. Elochim
04. Summon The Legions
05. War In Heaven
06. Rape The Sun
07. Praise The Fallen
08. Whore Of Babylon
09. The Voice Divine
10. Third Resurrection

 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + AxGxB
19 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

5 COMMENTAIRE(S)

MoM citer
MoM
19/01/2017 19:13
Raaah Warbringer reste dans la lignée du précédent album et ça s'annonce plutôt bon !
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
19/01/2017 10:20
Oui c'est vrai, d'ailleurs ça m'a pas mal étonné de la part du groupe.
Par contre, la dernière partie bien rampante aurait dû être développée davantage car elle a l'air plutôt efficace dans son genre.
gulo gulo citer
gulo gulo
19/01/2017 09:34
BBB a écrit : Jean-Clint a écrit : Pour Obituary ultra-classique et ça fait du bien par où ça passe !! Un peu trop bavard au niveau du solo à mon goût.

Pareil.
BBB citer
BBB
19/01/2017 09:30
Jean-Clint a écrit : Pour Obituary ultra-classique et ça fait du bien par où ça passe !! Un peu trop bavard au niveau du solo à mon goût.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
19/01/2017 08:58
Excellent le Necrowretch, hâte d'écouter l'album en entier !! Pour Obituary ultra-classique et ça fait du bien par où ça passe !!

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Kickback
 Kickback
Cornered
1995 - Hostile Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
AntropomorphiA
 AntropomorphiA
Death Metal - Pays-Bas		   
Condemned
 Condemned
Brutal death metal - Etats-Unis		   
Foscor
 Foscor
Metal Progressif - Espagne		   
Katalepsy
 Katalepsy
Brutal Death - Russie		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch
Death Metal - France		   
Obituary
 Obituary
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Vallenfyre
 Vallenfyre
Royaume-Uni		   
Warbringer
 Warbringer
Thrash Bay Area - Etats-Unis		   
Kickback
Cornered
Lire la chronique
Theosophy
Eastland Tales- Part II-
Lire la chronique
Mors Principium Est
Embers Of A Dying World
Lire la chronique
Ekpyrosis
Asphyxiating Devotion
Lire la chronique
Angelcorpse
The Inexorable
Lire la chronique
Hour Of Penance
Cast the First Stone
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2016
Lire le bilan
Death Worship
Extermination Mass (EP)
Lire la chronique
Barren Earth + Insomnium + Wolfheart
Lire le live report
Wędrujący Wiatr
O turniach, jeziorach i no...
Lire la chronique
Niedergang
Átszellemülés
Lire la chronique
Putrid Pile
Paraphiliac Perversions
Lire la chronique
Cursed
III: Architects of Troubled...
Lire la chronique
Les détournements de Dead : Mnemeed
Lire le podcast
Obed Marsh
Înnsmouth
Lire la chronique
Kladovest
Ignitiate
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Inferno
Lire la chronique
Disposal Of The World - European Tour 2017
Defeated Sanity + Putrid Pile
Lire le live report
Totten Korps
Supreme Commanders Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Ramesses
Misanthropic Alchemy
Lire la chronique
Dehumanized
Beyond The Mind
Lire la chronique
Mono
Requiem for Hell
Lire la chronique
Purgatory
Ωmega Void Tribvnal
Lire la chronique
Kosmokrator
First Step Towards (EP)
Lire la chronique
Standvast
Afkomst
Lire la chronique
Soulburn
Earthless Pagan Spirit
Lire la chronique
Metallica
Hardwired... To Self-Destruct
Lire la chronique
Black Metal Awards 2016 - Sakrif'or Part 3 (Meilleur nouveau groupe)
Lire le podcast
Riverside
Eye of the Soundscape (Réen...
Lire la chronique
Spiritus Mortis
The Year is One
Lire la chronique