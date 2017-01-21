chargement...

News »

Les news du 21 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 21 Janvier 2017 Saqra's Cult - Ritualization
»
(Lien direct)
Les Belges de SAQRA'S CULT (Black Metal) viennent de sortir via Amor Fati Productions leur tout premier album intitulé Forgotten Rites. Illustré par Gabriel Tapia, celui-ci est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Solemn Sacrifice
02. Inkarri
03. Mesak
04. Uku Pacha
05. Ayawayra
06. Possessed By Illapa

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RITUALIZATION (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Sacraments To The Sons Of The Abyss le 3 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Beneath The Sepulchre". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Conjuration Of The Howling Depths (Intro)
02. Last Rites To The Damne
03. Genesis To Your Curs
04. Herald Of Betrayal
05. The Graveyard Coven
06. Beneath The Sepulchre
07. Revealed In Terror
08. Morbid Magick Stigmata (Soundcloud)
09. Heretics
10. Ashes Pouring From The Chalice (Outro)

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
21 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

