(Lien direct) RITUALIZATION (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Sacraments To The Sons Of The Abyss le 3 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Beneath The Sepulchre". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Conjuration Of The Howling Depths (Intro)

02. Last Rites To The Damne

03. Genesis To Your Curs

04. Herald Of Betrayal

05. The Graveyard Coven

06. Beneath The Sepulchre

07. Revealed In Terror

08. Morbid Magick Stigmata (Soundcloud)

09. Heretics

10. Ashes Pouring From The Chalice (Outro)



