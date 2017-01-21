SUBLIME CADAVERIC DECOMPOSITION (Goregrind Crusty) va prochainement sortir son sixième album intitulé Raping Angels In Hell. Ce dernier célèbre les 21 ans d'existence du groupe et est composé de 12 morceaux :
1 - Sabbaths Night (The Impure Reptile)
2 - The Day They Dissect Me
3 - Apostate Angels (Ritual and Taboo)
4 - Grumbling Hive
5 - Medico Legal Psalmody
6 - Spark Of Being
7 - Maggots Feed On Carrion
8 - Ruddy Sleep (The Remains)
9 - The Spoils Of The Battle
10 - The Torture Chamber
11 - Under The Caterpillar Tracks
12 - Raping Angels In Hell
" Expect 42 minutes of pure death grind with the return of porno gore influences in an album where musical composition, text writing & graphic creation have been pushed to its best completion so far.
Our long time friend Kevin Foley is hitting the drums and the talented Thibault Bernard (Convulsound Studio) has done the drums recording, album mixing and mastering.
The result is a massive, organic and thick overall sound that highlights at the fairest these new songs.
Stay tuned for a release date & shows that are currently being booked.
Les Américains de L'ACÉPHALE (Black Metal/Drone) ont annoncé travailler sur leur nouvel album - actuellement sur le mixage final ainsi que l'artwork. Un nouveau titre ("Mortem") a été mis en ligne sur leur page Bandcamp.
Les Belges de SAQRA'S CULT (Black Metal) viennent de sortir via Amor Fati Productions leur tout premier album intitulé Forgotten Rites. Illustré par Gabriel Tapia, celui-ci est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Solemn Sacrifice
02. Inkarri
03. Mesak
04. Uku Pacha
05. Ayawayra
06. Possessed By Illapa
RITUALIZATION (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Sacraments To The Sons Of The Abyss le 3 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Beneath The Sepulchre". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Conjuration Of The Howling Depths (Intro)
02. Last Rites To The Damne
03. Genesis To Your Curs
04. Herald Of Betrayal
05. The Graveyard Coven
06. Beneath The Sepulchre
07. Revealed In Terror
08. Morbid Magick Stigmata (Soundcloud)
09. Heretics
10. Ashes Pouring From The Chalice (Outro)
