chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
40 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Kickback
 Kickback - Cornered (C)
Par RBD		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Not For Music (C)
Par cmtex		   
Internal Suffering
 Internal Suffering - Cyclon... (C)
Par Ander		   
Predatory Light
 Predatory Light - Predatory... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
The Flight of Sleipnir
 The Flight of Sleipnir - Skadi (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Niedergang
 Niedergang - Átszellemülés (C)
Par Raziel		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Fires Within Fires (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les détournements de Dead : Mnemeed
 Les détournements de Dead :... (D)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 19 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 19 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par MoM		   
Mors Principium Est
 Mors Principium Est - Ember... (C)
Par Zougi		   
Les news du 18 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 18 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Ander		   
Theosophy
 Theosophy - Eastland Tales ... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Barren Earth + Insomnium + Wolfheart
 Barren Earth + Insomnium + ... (R)
Par Dark Nico		   
Ekpyrosis
 Ekpyrosis - Asphyxiating De... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 21 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 21 Janvier 2017 Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition - Warm Up Ride Hellfest 2017 - L'Acéphale - Saqra's Cult - Ritualization
»
(Lien direct)
SUBLIME CADAVERIC DECOMPOSITION (Goregrind Crusty) va prochainement sortir son sixième album intitulé Raping Angels In Hell. Ce dernier célèbre les 21 ans d'existence du groupe et est composé de 12 morceaux :

1 - Sabbaths Night (The Impure Reptile)
2 - The Day They Dissect Me
3 - Apostate Angels (Ritual and Taboo)
4 - Grumbling Hive
5 - Medico Legal Psalmody
6 - Spark Of Being
7 - Maggots Feed On Carrion
8 - Ruddy Sleep (The Remains)
9 - The Spoils Of The Battle
10 - The Torture Chamber
11 - Under The Caterpillar Tracks
12 - Raping Angels In Hell

" Expect 42 minutes of pure death grind with the return of porno gore influences in an album where musical composition, text writing & graphic creation have been pushed to its best completion so far.

Our long time friend Kevin Foley is hitting the drums and the talented Thibault Bernard (Convulsound Studio) has done the drums recording, album mixing and mastering.

The result is a massive, organic and thick overall sound that highlights at the fairest these new songs.

Stay tuned for a release date & shows that are currently being booked.

SCD IS BACK IN DEATH GRIND !!"		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Nouveau concert de notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions avec le WARM UP RIDE HELLFEST 2017 au Jack Jack (Bron, 69) le mardi 16 mai 2017 à 20h. Plus d'infos sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains de L'ACÉPHALE (Black Metal/Drone) ont annoncé travailler sur leur nouvel album - actuellement sur le mixage final ainsi que l'artwork. Un nouveau titre ("Mortem") a été mis en ligne sur leur page Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Belges de SAQRA'S CULT (Black Metal) viennent de sortir via Amor Fati Productions leur tout premier album intitulé Forgotten Rites. Illustré par Gabriel Tapia, celui-ci est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Solemn Sacrifice
02. Inkarri
03. Mesak
04. Uku Pacha
05. Ayawayra
06. Possessed By Illapa

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RITUALIZATION (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Sacraments To The Sons Of The Abyss le 3 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Beneath The Sepulchre". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Conjuration Of The Howling Depths (Intro)
02. Last Rites To The Damne
03. Genesis To Your Curs
04. Herald Of Betrayal
05. The Graveyard Coven
06. Beneath The Sepulchre
07. Revealed In Terror
08. Morbid Magick Stigmata (Soundcloud)
09. Heretics
10. Ashes Pouring From The Chalice (Outro)

 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser + AxGxB
21 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Internal Suffering
 Internal Suffering
Cyclonic Void Of Power
2016 - Unique Leader Records		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness
Not For Music
2017 - Season of Mist		   
The Flight of Sleipnir
 The Flight of Sleipnir
Skadi
2017 - Eisenwald Tonschmiede		   
Predatory Light
 Predatory Light
Predatory Light
2016 - Invictus Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ritualization
 Ritualization
Death Metal - France		   
Saqra's Cult
 Saqra's Cult
Belgique		   
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
 Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Goregrind Crusty - France		   
Predatory Light
Predatory Light
Lire la chronique
The Flight of Sleipnir
Skadi
Lire la chronique
Emptiness
Not For Music
Lire la chronique
Internal Suffering
Cyclonic Void Of Power
Lire la chronique
Hard Charger
Bad Omens
Lire la chronique
Goatmoon
Stella Polaris
Lire la chronique
Kickback
Cornered
Lire la chronique
Theosophy
Eastland Tales - Part II
Lire la chronique
Mors Principium Est
Embers Of A Dying World
Lire la chronique
Ekpyrosis
Asphyxiating Devotion
Lire la chronique
Angelcorpse
The Inexorable
Lire la chronique
Hour Of Penance
Cast the First Stone
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2016
Lire le bilan
Death Worship
Extermination Mass (EP)
Lire la chronique
Barren Earth + Insomnium + Wolfheart
Lire le live report
Wędrujący Wiatr
O turniach, jeziorach i no...
Lire la chronique
Niedergang
Átszellemülés
Lire la chronique
Putrid Pile
Paraphiliac Perversions
Lire la chronique
Cursed
III: Architects of Troubled...
Lire la chronique
Les détournements de Dead : Mnemeed
Lire le podcast
Obed Marsh
Înnsmouth
Lire la chronique
Kladovest
Ignitiate
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Inferno
Lire la chronique
Disposal Of The World - European Tour 2017
Defeated Sanity + Putrid Pile
Lire le live report
Totten Korps
Supreme Commanders Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Ramesses
Misanthropic Alchemy
Lire la chronique
Dehumanized
Beyond The Mind
Lire la chronique
Mono
Requiem for Hell
Lire la chronique
Purgatory
Ωmega Void Tribvnal
Lire la chronique
Kosmokrator
First Step Towards (EP)
Lire la chronique