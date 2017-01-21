»

(Lien direct) SUBLIME CADAVERIC DECOMPOSITION (Goregrind Crusty) va prochainement sortir son sixième album intitulé Raping Angels In Hell. Ce dernier célèbre les 21 ans d'existence du groupe et est composé de 12 morceaux :



1 - Sabbaths Night (The Impure Reptile)

2 - The Day They Dissect Me

3 - Apostate Angels (Ritual and Taboo)

4 - Grumbling Hive

5 - Medico Legal Psalmody

6 - Spark Of Being

7 - Maggots Feed On Carrion

8 - Ruddy Sleep (The Remains)

9 - The Spoils Of The Battle

10 - The Torture Chamber

11 - Under The Caterpillar Tracks

12 - Raping Angels In Hell



" Expect 42 minutes of pure death grind with the return of porno gore influences in an album where musical composition, text writing & graphic creation have been pushed to its best completion so far.



Our long time friend Kevin Foley is hitting the drums and the talented Thibault Bernard (Convulsound Studio) has done the drums recording, album mixing and mastering.



The result is a massive, organic and thick overall sound that highlights at the fairest these new songs.



Stay tuned for a release date & shows that are currently being booked.



SCD IS BACK IN DEATH GRIND !!"