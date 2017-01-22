News
Les news du 22 Janvier 2017
Crurifragium - Hellmouth - Cryptic Realms
|CRURIFRAGIUM (Black Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Beasts Of The Temple Of Satan le 30 janvier sur Invictus Productions. On vous propose de le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous.
01. Behold (Evangelation)
02. Stigmata Excruciation
03. Unfurl The Banners Of Evil
04. Flayed Angels
05. Exalted Blasphemous Trinity
06. Vespers For The Massacred
07. Slaughterers Of The Flocks
08. Utter Sadism
09. Crucified Bastard
10. Beasts Of The Temple Of Satan
11. The Horns Of Power
|Le nouvel album des Américains de HELLMOUTH (Hardcore/Thrash) intitulé Oblivion sortira le 27 janvier sur Fast Break! Records. On vous propose de l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Welcome To The Undertow
02. Fighting Off The Wolves
03. Filthy Seed
04. Blood Fire
05. One Million Hells
06. Dementia From The Vine
07. Fecal Parasite
08. Coliseum Oblivio
09. Dead In The Dirt
10. Snakes Of Change
11. Grey Turns Black
12. Fuck Your Gods
13. Hands Cold As Death
14. Leaving Us Empty
15. Blossoming In Blight
16. Pathetic Bullshit
|CRYPTIC REALMS (Death Metal) est un groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres d'Abyssus, Necrorite, Offal et Tritton. Leur premier album intitulé Enraptured By Horror est sorti en fin d'année dernière via Death In Pieces Records et est désormais intégralement disponible via Bandcamp.
01. Enraptured By Horror
02. Doomed Cathedrals
03. In Mortal Distress
04. Total Demise
05. Sinister Force Descends
06. Vulgar Exhumation
07. Begging To Be Dead
08. Act Of Derangement
