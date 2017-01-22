News » Les news du 22 Janvier 2017 News Les news du 22 Janvier 2017 Crurifragium - Hellmouth - Cryptic Realms » (Lien direct) CRURIFRAGIUM (Black Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Beasts Of The Temple Of Satan le 30 janvier sur Invictus Productions. On vous propose de le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous.



01. Behold (Evangelation)

02. Stigmata Excruciation

03. Unfurl The Banners Of Evil

04. Flayed Angels

05. Exalted Blasphemous Trinity

06. Vespers For The Massacred

07. Slaughterers Of The Flocks

08. Utter Sadism

09. Crucified Bastard

10. Beasts Of The Temple Of Satan

11. The Horns Of Power



<a href="http://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/beasts-of-the-temple-of-satan">Beasts of the Temple of Satan by Crurifragium</a>

» (Lien direct) HELLMOUTH (Hardcore/Thrash) intitulé Oblivion sortira le 27 janvier sur Fast Break! Records. On vous propose de l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Welcome To The Undertow

02. Fighting Off The Wolves

03. Filthy Seed

04. Blood Fire

05. One Million Hells

06. Dementia From The Vine

07. Fecal Parasite

08. Coliseum Oblivio

09. Dead In The Dirt

10. Snakes Of Change

11. Grey Turns Black

12. Fuck Your Gods

13. Hands Cold As Death

14. Leaving Us Empty

15. Blossoming In Blight

16. Pathetic Bullshit





» (Lien direct) CRYPTIC REALMS (Death Metal) est un groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres d'Abyssus, Necrorite, Offal et Tritton. Leur premier album intitulé Enraptured By Horror est sorti en fin d'année dernière via Death In Pieces Records et est désormais intégralement disponible via Bandcamp.



01. Enraptured By Horror

02. Doomed Cathedrals

03. In Mortal Distress

04. Total Demise

05. Sinister Force Descends

06. Vulgar Exhumation

07. Begging To Be Dead

08. Act Of Derangement



<a href="http://crypticrealms.bandcamp.com/album/enraptured-by-horror-cd">Enraptured by Horror CD by Cryptic Realms</a>

