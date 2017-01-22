»

(Lien direct) HELLMOUTH (Hardcore/Thrash) intitulé Oblivion sortira le 27 janvier sur Fast Break! Records. On vous propose de l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Welcome To The Undertow

02. Fighting Off The Wolves

03. Filthy Seed

04. Blood Fire

05. One Million Hells

06. Dementia From The Vine

07. Fecal Parasite

08. Coliseum Oblivio

09. Dead In The Dirt

10. Snakes Of Change

11. Grey Turns Black

12. Fuck Your Gods

13. Hands Cold As Death

14. Leaving Us Empty

15. Blossoming In Blight

16. Pathetic Bullshit



