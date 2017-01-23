chargement...

Les news du 23 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 23 Janvier 2017 Sun Of The Sleepless - Morast - Plasmodium
Le one-man band allemand SUN OF THE SLEEPLESS (Black metal), mené par Schwadorf (Empyrium, The Vision Bleak, etc.), fait son retour cette année avec son premier album qui sortira via Prophecy Productions.		 Les news du

Après une première demo éponyme parue en 2015 suivi d'un split, les Allemands de MORAST (Death/Doom) sortiront leur debut album (Ancestral Void) le 1er avril prochain. Plus d'informations à venir !		 Les news du

PLASMODIUM (Black/Death Psychédélique) a sorti fin 201 en CD son 1er full-length Entheognosis. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
23 Janvier 2017
