FANGE (Sludge / Noise) a dévoilé l'artwork - réalisé par Anterograde - de son deuxième album, Pourrissoire, à paraître au printemps prochain via Throatruiner Records et Lost Pilgrims Records (vinyle, CD et digital). Voici la tracklist :
1. Parmi Les Ruines
2. Agapes
3. Ultrafrance
4. Les Gémonies
5. Vore
6. Ressac
"With strong visual and lyrical ties to its predecessor, "Pourrissoir" marks the closing of a chapter for the band, while standing both as their most punishing work and as a step outside their comfort zone."
THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT (Pagan/Folk) revient avec un nouvel album cette année. Metanoia sortira le 17 mars chez Auerbach Tonträger / Prophecy Productions (CD digipack ou box 2 CDs) Un premier titre, "Az Elsö Tündér Megidézése" est en écoute sur Youtube. Pour le précommandes, cela se passe ici. Voici la tracklist :
1. A Hajnal Köszöntése
2. Az Elsö Tündér Megidézése
3. Mystérion Mega
4. Kilenc Hid
5. A Fény Diadala
6. Metanoia
7. Kristálymezök
8. Hen Panta Einai (Minden Egy)
La compilation Swallow This: Years 1991-1993, regroupant notamment la demo Swallow the Symmetric Swab et l'EP Nookleptia de LUBRICANT (Death Metal/Death'n'Roll), sortira le 10 mars via Svart Records. L'ancien matériel a été remasterisé par le groupe afin de mieux coller à sa vision originelle. Cette réalisation sera disponible en vinyle et CD. Le titre "Semistarvation" est en écoute sur SoundCloud.
"Lubricant have recently reactivated themselves with the original lineup, but back in the day they existed for a mere few years. Their original approach to death metal and grind won over many fans, and they soon became a cult act, with many shows around Europe.
Entitled Swallow This, the compilation of Lubricant's vintage material, has been remastered according to the band's original vision. It restores much of the dirt and venom not entirely present on version which ended up on the original Nookleptia vinyl."
Récits Patriotiques, c'est le titre que porte la nouvelle réalisation de FORTERESSE (Black Metal) qui paraîtra le 18 mars chez Sepulchral Productions. Enregistré durant une session jam, en octobre 2016, ce dernier n'est pas à considérer (selon le groupe et le label) comme un album. Il permettra aux fans n'ayant jamais pu voir la formation en live d'entendre l'énergie dégagée par le groupe durant ses rituels.
