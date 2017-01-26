chargement...

Les news du 26 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 26 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Pantera
 Pantera - Cowboys From Hell (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Mistur
 Mistur - In Memoriam (C)
Par Chris		   
Endless Dismal Moan
 Endless Dismal Moan - Lord ... (C)
Par Kedran		   
Inherit Disease
 Inherit Disease - Ephemeral (C)
Par MoM		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - Armorican Deat... (C)
Par dantefever		   
The Flight of Sleipnir
 The Flight of Sleipnir - Skadi (C)
Par Jimmy Jazz		   
Vektor
 Vektor - Terminal Redux (C)
Par Jimmy Jazz		   
Monolithe
 Monolithe - Epsilon Aurigae... (C)
Par LaMyxine		   
Les news du 24 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 24 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - The Satanist (C)
Par Romain48		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Fires Within Fires (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Nightbringer
 Nightbringer - Hierophany o... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Internal Suffering
 Internal Suffering - Cyclon... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Destruktor
 Destruktor - Nailed (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Niedergang
 Niedergang - Átszellemülés (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Dead Limbs
 Dead Limbs - Spiritus/Sulphur (C)
Par Kedran		   

Les news du 26 Janvier 2017

News
Urfaust - Wederganger - Fange - The Moon and the Nightspirit - Lubricant - Forteresse - Délétère
Un split regoupant URFAUST (Black Metal) et WEDERGANGER (Black Metal) sortira en mai 2017 chez Ván Records (CD et vinyle12"). Celui est composé de deux nouveaux titres, un pour chaque groupe.

FANGE (Sludge / Noise) a dévoilé l'artwork - réalisé par Anterograde - de son deuxième album, Pourrissoire, à paraître au printemps prochain via Throatruiner Records et Lost Pilgrims Records (vinyle, CD et digital). Voici la tracklist :

1. Parmi Les Ruines
2. Agapes
3. Ultrafrance
4. Les Gémonies
5. Vore
6. Ressac

"With strong visual and lyrical ties to its predecessor, "Pourrissoir" marks the closing of a chapter for the band, while standing both as their most punishing work and as a step outside their comfort zone."

THE MOON AND THE NIGHTSPIRIT (Pagan/Folk) revient avec un nouvel album cette année. Metanoia sortira le 17 mars chez Auerbach Tonträger / Prophecy Productions (CD digipack ou box 2 CDs) Un premier titre, "Az Elsö Tündér Megidézése" est en écoute sur Youtube. Pour le précommandes, cela se passe ici. Voici la tracklist :

1. A Hajnal Köszöntése
2. Az Elsö Tündér Megidézése
3. Mystérion Mega
4. Kilenc Hid
5. A Fény Diadala
6. Metanoia
7. Kristálymezök
8. Hen Panta Einai (Minden Egy)

Les news du

La compilation Swallow This: Years 1991-1993, regroupant notamment la demo Swallow the Symmetric Swab et l'EP Nookleptia de LUBRICANT (Death Metal/Death'n'Roll), sortira le 10 mars via Svart Records. L'ancien matériel a été remasterisé par le groupe afin de mieux coller à sa vision originelle. Cette réalisation sera disponible en vinyle et CD. Le titre "Semistarvation" est en écoute sur SoundCloud.

"Lubricant have recently reactivated themselves with the original lineup, but back in the day they existed for a mere few years. Their original approach to death metal and grind won over many fans, and they soon became a cult act, with many shows around Europe.

Entitled Swallow This, the compilation of Lubricant's vintage material, has been remastered according to the band's original vision. It restores much of the dirt and venom not entirely present on version which ended up on the original Nookleptia vinyl."

 Les news du

Récits Patriotiques, c'est le titre que porte la nouvelle réalisation de FORTERESSE (Black Metal) qui paraîtra le 18 mars chez Sepulchral Productions. Enregistré durant une session jam, en octobre 2016, ce dernier n'est pas à considérer (selon le groupe et le label) comme un album. Il permettra aux fans n'ayant jamais pu voir la formation en live d'entendre l'énergie dégagée par le groupe durant ses rituels.

DÉLÉTÈRE (Black Metal) a annoncé la sortie de son nouvel EP (de 26 minutes), Per Aspera Ad Pestilentiam, attendu le 18 mars via Sepulchral Productions (maxi CD).
Sulphur citer
Sulphur
26/01/2017 10:43
Bonnes nouvelles pour Délétère et Forteresse. Pressé d'écouter ça (surtout que j'imagine que les titres du dernier Forteresse doivent vraiment bien rendre en live). Le BM québécois se porte très bien.

