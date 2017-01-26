»

(Lien direct) Swallow This: Years 1991-1993, regroupant notamment la demo Swallow the Symmetric Swab et l'EP Nookleptia de LUBRICANT (Death Metal/Death'n'Roll), sortira le 10 mars via Svart Records. L'ancien matériel a été remasterisé par le groupe afin de mieux coller à sa vision originelle. Cette réalisation sera disponible en vinyle et CD. Le titre "Semistarvation" est en écoute sur SoundCloud.



"Lubricant have recently reactivated themselves with the original lineup, but back in the day they existed for a mere few years. Their original approach to death metal and grind won over many fans, and they soon became a cult act, with many shows around Europe.



Entitled Swallow This, the compilation of Lubricant's vintage material, has been remastered according to the band's original vision. It restores much of the dirt and venom not entirely present on version which ended up on the original Nookleptia vinyl."



