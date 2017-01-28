»

(Lien direct) DEMONIC RESURRECTION (Death/Black Progressif) a dévoilé un 1er extrait de son prochain disque Dashavatar à venir le 15 mars via Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit de "Matsya – The Fish". Tracklist:



1. Matsya - The Fish

2. Kurma - The Tortoise

3. Varaha - The Boar

4. Vamana - The Dwarf

5. Narasimha - The Man-Lion

6. Parashurama - The Axe Wielder

7. Rama - The Prince

8. Krishna - The Cowherd

9. Buddha - The Teacher

10. Kalki - The Destroyer Of Filth



