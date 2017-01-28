MYSTIC PUNISHMENT (Grind/Deathcore avec 2 ex-Inside Conflict) vient de signer sur le label Deadlight Entertainment (Oracles, Witchthroat Serpent, Cowards). Le groupe sortira son 1er EP intitulé Hierarchy of Pain au printemps prochain. Plus d'infos sur Facebook.
Huit ans après Von Rov Shelter, les Norvégiens de SLAGMAUR (Black Avant-gardiste / Black Dépressif) font leur retour cette année avec un nouvel album, intitulé Thill Smitts Terror. Celui-ci sortira le 30 mars chez Osmose Productions. L'artwork a été créé et supervisé par General Gribbsphiiser (membre du groupe). Trois morceaux - "The Drummer of Tedworth", "Werewolf " et "Bestemor sang Djevelord", sont écoute sur le site, entre autres, de No clean Singing. Voici la tracklist :
1. Innferd
2. The Drummer of Tedworth
3. Werewolf
4. Bestemor Sang Djevelord
5. Hekeskritt Og Djevelritt
6. Hansel Unt Gretel
7. Ja vi Elsker Dette Landet
8. Utferd
Les Finlandais de LANTERN (Death Metal) ont dévoilé le titre introductif tiré de leur nouvel album, II: Morphosis, à paraître le 17 mars via Dark Descent Records. "Black Miasma" s'écoute sur le site de Decibel Magazine. Ce long format a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Lowndes aux Resonance Sound Studios. L'artwork, lui, est l’œuvre de Zbigniew M. Bielak. Un premier morceau, "Cleansing of the Air", avait été mis en écoute sur Bandcamp.
DEMONIC RESURRECTION (Death/Black Progressif) a dévoilé un 1er extrait de son prochain disque Dashavatar à venir le 15 mars via Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit de "Matsya – The Fish". Tracklist:
1. Matsya - The Fish
2. Kurma - The Tortoise
3. Varaha - The Boar
4. Vamana - The Dwarf
5. Narasimha - The Man-Lion
6. Parashurama - The Axe Wielder
7. Rama - The Prince
8. Krishna - The Cowherd
9. Buddha - The Teacher
10. Kalki - The Destroyer Of Filth
MURO (Heavy/Speed) va rééditer son dernier album El Cuarto Jinete (2013) le 15 mars chez Fighter Records (Xtreem Music) pour une distribution mondiale. Les détails:
01. Apocalipsis 6.2
02. El Cuarto Jinete
03. Otra Batalla
04. Maldito Bastardo
05. Sobrevivir
06. En el Ojo del Huracán
07. La Voz
08. Hermanos de Sangre
09. Honorable
10. Muero por ti
11. Fratricidio
12. Kill the King (Rainbow cover)
