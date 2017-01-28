chargement...

News »

Les news du 28 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 28 Janvier 2017 Kreator - Wound - Aborted Fetus - Cut Up - Wrath From Above - Shibalba - Belial - Mystic Punishment - Slagmaur - Lantern - Demonic Resurrection - Muro - Vitriol - Code
»
(Lien direct)
KREATOR (Thrash) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Gods of Violence chez Nuclear Blast, et propose pour l'occasion un clip du morceau "Totalitarian Terror".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOUND (Death Metal) dont le nouvel album Engrained est sorti la semaine dernière chez FDA Rekotz, propose de l'écouter en intégralité via le lien ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED FETUS (Brutal Death) revient avec son nouvel album The Art of Violent Torture qui sortira le 28 avril prochain toujours chez Comatose.

Un premier extrait "Blinded by the Flame" est déjà en écoute via le lien suivant :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CUT UP (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Wherever They May Rot le 24 mars prochain, toujours chez Metal Blade. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé prochainement.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WRATH FROM ABOVE (Black/Death Metal) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son 1er full-length Beyond Ruthless Cold qui sort le 3 février sur Apathia Records: "They Came at Night".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHIBALBA (Shamanic Dark Trance/Ambient) rejoint l'écurie Agonia Records pour la sortie courant avril d'un nouvel opus nommé Psychostasis - Death Of Khat.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BELIAL (Modern Death) propose son EP Nihil Est en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 janvier via Siege Music. Tracklist:

1. In Extremis
2. Eon
3. Naught
4. Odium
5. In Origin
6. Heroin Holidays
7. Wraiths
8. Host
9. Wen
10. Parasite
11. In Extremis Instrumental
12. Eon Instrumental
13. Naught Instrumental
14. Odium Instrumental
15. In Origin Instrumental

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MYSTIC PUNISHMENT (Grind/Deathcore avec 2 ex-Inside Conflict) vient de signer sur le label Deadlight Entertainment (Oracles, Witchthroat Serpent, Cowards). Le groupe sortira son 1er EP intitulé Hierarchy of Pain au printemps prochain. Plus d'infos sur Facebook.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Huit ans après Von Rov Shelter, les Norvégiens de SLAGMAUR (Black Avant-gardiste / Black Dépressif) font leur retour cette année avec un nouvel album, intitulé Thill Smitts Terror. Celui-ci sortira le 30 mars chez Osmose Productions. L'artwork a été créé et supervisé par General Gribbsphiiser (membre du groupe). Trois morceaux - "The Drummer of Tedworth", "Werewolf " et "Bestemor sang Djevelord", sont écoute sur le site, entre autres, de No clean Singing. Voici la tracklist :

1. Innferd
2. The Drummer of Tedworth
3. Werewolf
4. Bestemor Sang Djevelord
5. Hekeskritt Og Djevelritt
6. Hansel Unt Gretel
7. Ja vi Elsker Dette Landet
8. Utferd		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Finlandais de LANTERN (Death Metal) ont dévoilé le titre introductif tiré de leur nouvel album, II: Morphosis, à paraître le 17 mars via Dark Descent Records. "Black Miasma" s'écoute sur le site de Decibel Magazine. Ce long format a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Lowndes aux Resonance Sound Studios. L'artwork, lui, est l’œuvre de Zbigniew M. Bielak. Un premier morceau, "Cleansing of the Air", avait été mis en écoute sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIC RESURRECTION (Death/Black Progressif) a dévoilé un 1er extrait de son prochain disque Dashavatar à venir le 15 mars via Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit de "Matsya – The Fish". Tracklist:

1. Matsya - The Fish
2. Kurma - The Tortoise
3. Varaha - The Boar
4. Vamana - The Dwarf
5. Narasimha - The Man-Lion
6. Parashurama - The Axe Wielder
7. Rama - The Prince
8. Krishna - The Cowherd
9. Buddha - The Teacher
10. Kalki - The Destroyer Of Filth

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MURO (Heavy/Speed) va rééditer son dernier album El Cuarto Jinete (2013) le 15 mars chez Fighter Records (Xtreem Music) pour une distribution mondiale. Les détails:

01. Apocalipsis 6.2
02. El Cuarto Jinete
03. Otra Batalla
04. Maldito Bastardo
05. Sobrevivir
06. En el Ojo del Huracán
07. La Voz
08. Hermanos de Sangre
09. Honorable
10. Muero por ti
11. Fratricidio
12. Kill the King (Rainbow cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VITRIOL (Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp sa 1ère démo éponyme rééditée hier en CD chez Hellthrasher Productions. Trackist:

1. Lo-Irt-IV
2. Octosphere of Obscure Occurence
3. Assimilation (Blood-Feed the Devourer)
4. Massive Retaliation
5. Betelgeuze
6. The Deathbed of the Ursurper		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CODE (Black/Rok Progressif) propose son nouvel EP Lost Signal en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 février chez Agonia Records en CD et hier au format numérique.

 Les news du
