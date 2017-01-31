chargement...

Les news du 31 Janvier 2017

News
Vampire - Necroblood
Le deuxième album des Suédois de VAMPIRE (Death Metal) aura pour titre With Primeval Force et sortira le 21 avril sur Century Media. Une version rough mix du titre "Skull Prayer" est déjà disponible ici. L'artwork est signé Nick Keller. Plus d'informations à venir.

Le premier album des Français de NECROBLOOD (Blackened Death Metal) aura pour titre Collapse Of The Human Race et sortira le 31 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions (vinyle) et Amor Fati Productions (CD). Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Glorification Through Destruction". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Through Limitless Abysses
03. Evil Against Evil
04. Sons Of Genocide
05. Glorification Through Destruction
06. Essential Collapse
07. Baptised By Devil's Cum
08. Sadistik Hunt
09. Operation Gomorrah
10. The Omen.

Thrasho AxGxB
31 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

