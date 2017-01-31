»

(Lien direct) NECROBLOOD (Blackened Death Metal) aura pour titre Collapse Of The Human Race et sortira le 31 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions (vinyle) et Amor Fati Productions (CD). Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Glorification Through Destruction". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Intro

02. Through Limitless Abysses

03. Evil Against Evil

04. Sons Of Genocide

05. Glorification Through Destruction

06. Essential Collapse

07. Baptised By Devil's Cum

08. Sadistik Hunt

09. Operation Gomorrah

10. The Omen.



