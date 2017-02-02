chargement...

Bilan 2016
 Bilan 2016 - (D)
Par Keyser		   
Primordial
 Primordial - Redemption At ... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 1 Février 2017
 Les news du 1 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Mera		   
Death
 Death - Human (C)
Par Mera		   
Saqra's Cult
 Saqra's Cult - Forgotten Rites (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 31 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 31 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Filth Ca... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 30 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 30 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Ikea		   
Suburban Scum
 Suburban Scum - Ultimate An... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Dark Millennium
 Dark Millennium - Ashore Th... (C)
Par Høsty		   
Element
 Element - Aeons Past (C)
Par Mera		   
Agalloch
 Agalloch - Ashes Against Th... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Der freiwillige B... (C)
Par Batu		   
Dominhate
 Dominhate - Emissaries Of M... (C)
Par FullSail		   

Les news du 2 Février 2017

News
Les news du 2 Février 2017 Lung Flower - Altar Of Betelgeuze - Fetid Zombie - The Pete Flesh Deathtrip - Bloodgod - Dead Conspiracy - Depeseblo - Azarath - Khthoniik Cerviiks - Evocation - Front Beast
LUNG FLOWER (Sludgy Stoner/Doom/Grunge) propose un clip pour le morceau "Beyond Burnt Out" tiré de Effigy sorti en avril 2016.

 Les news du

ALTAR OF BETELGEUZE (Stoner/Death) vient de dévoiler "No Return" tiré de son prochain album Among the Ruins qui débarquera le 15 avril chez Transcending Obscurity. Les détails:

1. The Offering
2. Sledge of Stones
3. No Return
4. New Dawn
5. Absence of Light
6. Advocates of Deception
7. Among the Ruins

 Les news du

FETID ZOMBIE (Death Metal avec l'illustrateur Mark Riddick) a posté une vidéo du titre "If The Dead Could Speak" (10'27!). Le dernier disque de l'Américain, Epicedia, est sorti en novembre via Transcending Obscurity.

 Les news du

THE PETE FLESH DEATHTRIP (Death Metal) sortira le 10 février un 2-titres intitulé Through Dungeons: Chapter 1 et avec 2 chanteurs différents. Les détails:

"The True Salvation"
Rogga Petersson – vocals/lyrics. 
Pete Flesh – guitars/bass/music.
Henrik Borg – drums.

"White Faced Devil"
Mr. Dim – vocals/lyrics.
Pete Flesh – guitars/bass/layers/music/lyrics.
Henrik Borg – drums/layers. Les news du

BLOODGOD (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel EP Catharsis le 15 mars.

 Les news du

DEAD CONSPIRACY (Death Metal) a posté sur YouTube une vidéo pour le titre "Paralyzed with Terror" extrait de son dernier opus éponyme.

 Les news du

DEPESEBLO (Death Mélodique) a signé sur Selfmadegod Records pour la sortie de son 1er full-length Nightmare Desolation. Tracklist:

1. Odious And Obscene
2. On The Edge Of Insanity
3. That Time Will Come
4. From Ancient Times To Present Lies
5. Nightmare Desolation
6. Deep Below
7. Born In Flames
8. From Present To Destruction

 Les news du

Les Polonais d'AZARATH (Brutal Blackened Death Metal) viennent de signer (à nouveau) sur Agonia Records. Le groupe prépare la sortie d'un nouvel album pour le mois d'avril. Plus d'informations à venir. Les news du

Iron Bonehead Productions va rééditer au format CD la troisième démo de KHTHONIIK CERVIIKS (Black/Death Metal) intitulée Heptaëdrone. Cette réédition sera accompagnée pour l'occasion des titres de la démo Rehearsal 2013. Sortie prévue courant de ce mois-ci. Les news du

Le nouvel album d'EVOCATION (Death Metal) aura pour titre The Shadow Archetype et sortira le 10 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Children Of Stone". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children Of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival Of The Sickest
09. Sulphur And Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise

 Les news du

Le troisième album de FRONT BEAST (Black Metal) intitulé Third Scourge From Darkness sortira le 10 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. On vous propose d'en découvrir aujourd'hui un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Rape The Corpse Of Christ" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Journey To Golgotha (Soundcloud)
02. Swallowed By Night
03. The Hunt
04. Flaming Tombs Of Heresy
05. Imperial Fire
06. Rape The Corpse Of Christ
07. Purity In Ashes
08. Theistic Plague

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
2 Février 2017
Season of Mist recrute

Azarath
 Azarath
Brutal Blackened Death Metal - Pologne		   
Evocation
 Evocation
Death mélodique - Suède		   
Khthoniik Cerviiks
 Khthoniik Cerviiks
Black/Death Metal - Allemagne		   
