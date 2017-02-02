»

(Lien direct) DEPESEBLO (Death Mélodique) a signé sur Selfmadegod Records pour la sortie de son 1er full-length Nightmare Desolation. Tracklist:



1. Odious And Obscene

2. On The Edge Of Insanity

3. That Time Will Come

4. From Ancient Times To Present Lies

5. Nightmare Desolation

6. Deep Below

7. Born In Flames

8. From Present To Destruction



