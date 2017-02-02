FETID ZOMBIE (Death Metal avec l'illustrateur Mark Riddick) a posté une vidéo du titre "If The Dead Could Speak" (10'27!). Le dernier disque de l'Américain, Epicedia, est sorti en novembre via Transcending Obscurity.
Les Polonais d'AZARATH (Brutal Blackened Death Metal) viennent de signer (à nouveau) sur Agonia Records. Le groupe prépare la sortie d'un nouvel album pour le mois d'avril. Plus d'informations à venir.
Iron Bonehead Productions va rééditer au format CD la troisième démo de KHTHONIIK CERVIIKS (Black/Death Metal) intitulée Heptaëdrone. Cette réédition sera accompagnée pour l'occasion des titres de la démo Rehearsal 2013. Sortie prévue courant de ce mois-ci.
Le nouvel album d'EVOCATION (Death Metal) aura pour titre The Shadow Archetype et sortira le 10 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Children Of Stone". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children Of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival Of The Sickest
09. Sulphur And Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise
Le troisième album de FRONT BEAST (Black Metal) intitulé Third Scourge From Darkness sortira le 10 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. On vous propose d'en découvrir aujourd'hui un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Rape The Corpse Of Christ" en écoute ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Journey To Golgotha (Soundcloud)
02. Swallowed By Night
03. The Hunt
04. Flaming Tombs Of Heresy
05. Imperial Fire
06. Rape The Corpse Of Christ
07. Purity In Ashes
08. Theistic Plague
