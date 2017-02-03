Les Polonais de MEDICO PESTE (Black Metal) sortiront un EP, intitulé Herzogian Darkness, le 30 mars prochain via World Terror Committee Productions (CD digipack, vinyle et digital). Voici la tracklist :
1. Herzogian Darkness
2. Hallucinating Warmth and Bliss
3. Le Delire De Negation
4. Stigmata Martyr (Bauhaus cover)
THE MIST (Thrash Metal, Brésil) va rééditer demain son album Phantasmagoria (1989) via Greyhaze Records. Vous pouvez écouter l'album, petit chef-d'œuvre méconnu, en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:
1. Flying Saucers in the Sky
2. Smiles, Tears and Chaos
3. A Step into the Dark
4. The Enemy
5. Hate
6. Barbed Wire Land (At War)
7. Phantasmagoria
8. Lightning in the Dark
9. Like a Bad Song
10. Faces of Glass
FUOCO FATUO (Death / Doom) sortira son nouvel album le 7 avril sur Profound Lore Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Backwater. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Perpetual Apochaos". Voici également le tracklisting :
Le nouvel album des Italiens de HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death) aura pour titre Adveniens et sortira le 28 avril sur Unique Leader Recordings. Ce dernier a été enregistré et produit par Stefano Morabito au 16th Cellar Studio. Au programme, huit nouveaux morceaux ainsi qu'une reprise des Hollandais de Sinister. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Ages Die
02. Sub Specie Aeternitatis
03. Passages
04. Angel Of Revolution
05. Feeding Off The Blind
06. When Flesh Unfolds
07. Messianica
08. Future In Red
09. Embodiment Of Chaos (Sinister Cover)
