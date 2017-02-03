Après une demo parue en 2015, SULPHUR SEAS (Black Metal) a débuté l'enregistrement de son premier longue-durée, intitulé Amer. C'est le nouveau membre du groupe, P., qui se chargera de la basse. Plus d'informations prochainement. Tracklist :
I - Déluge
II - L'épave
III - Comme une clope dans un cendar
IV - Le soir
V - L'amer
VI - Suzanne
VII - _
Gnosis Kardias (Of Transcension and Involution), c'est le titre que porte le septième album de INFERNO (Black Metal). Ce long format sortira le 4 avril chez World Terror Committee Productions, avec un artwork réalisé par Jose Gabriel Alegría Sabogal. Un teaser a été mis en ligne sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :
1. The Innermost Disillusion
2. Abysmal Cacophony
3. Upheaval of Silence
4. Ω > 1 (Oscillation in Timelessness)
5. Gate-eye of Fractal Spiral
6. Orison for the Baneful Serpent
"Musically, one can expect a natural fusion of genuine black metal and deeply-felt psychedelia. The new songs further explore the pathways presented by Omniabsence Filled by His Greatness, but there are compositions and ideas which could not have been heard before. The scorching aggression and mesmeric calm, darkness and light, straightforwardness and progressive tendencies - all are merged into a single magical whole. Lyrics and music will open many spiritual paths, some leading towards damnation, and others that lead to the long-desired dissolution in the absolute. But some also offer a glimpse into the core of the eternal tragedy, the breaking on the wheel of existence and rebirth, to which all who refuse to open their hearts are condemned.
The voice of ACHERONTAS mainman Acherontas V. Priest contributed to the fractal vision of the new album, and Tore Stjerna once again supervised the recording."
Les Polonais de MEDICO PESTE (Black Metal) sortiront un EP, intitulé Herzogian Darkness, le 30 mars prochain via World Terror Committee Productions (CD digipack, vinyle et digital). Voici la tracklist :
1. Herzogian Darkness
2. Hallucinating Warmth and Bliss
3. Le Delire De Negation
4. Stigmata Martyr (Bauhaus cover)
THE MIST (Thrash Metal, Brésil) va rééditer demain son album Phantasmagoria (1989) via Greyhaze Records. Vous pouvez écouter l'album, petit chef-d'œuvre méconnu, en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:
1. Flying Saucers in the Sky
2. Smiles, Tears and Chaos
3. A Step into the Dark
4. The Enemy
5. Hate
6. Barbed Wire Land (At War)
7. Phantasmagoria
8. Lightning in the Dark
9. Like a Bad Song
10. Faces of Glass
FUOCO FATUO (Death / Doom) sortira son nouvel album le 7 avril sur Profound Lore Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Backwater. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Perpetual Apochaos". Voici également le tracklisting :
Le nouvel album des Italiens de HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death) aura pour titre Adveniens et sortira le 28 avril sur Unique Leader Recordings. Ce dernier a été enregistré et produit par Stefano Morabito au 16th Cellar Studio. Au programme, huit nouveaux morceaux ainsi qu'une reprise des Hollandais de Sinister. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Ages Die
02. Sub Specie Aeternitatis
03. Passages
04. Angel Of Revolution
05. Feeding Off The Blind
06. When Flesh Unfolds
07. Messianica
08. Future In Red
09. Embodiment Of Chaos (Sinister Cover)
