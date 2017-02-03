»

(Lien direct) Gnosis Kardias (Of Transcension and Involution), c'est le titre que porte le septième album de INFERNO (Black Metal). Ce long format sortira le 4 avril chez World Terror Committee Productions, avec un artwork réalisé par Jose Gabriel Alegría Sabogal. Un teaser a été mis en ligne sur Youtube. Voici la tracklist :



1. The Innermost Disillusion

2. Abysmal Cacophony

3. Upheaval of Silence

4. Ω > 1 (Oscillation in Timelessness)

5. Gate-eye of Fractal Spiral

6. Orison for the Baneful Serpent



"Musically, one can expect a natural fusion of genuine black metal and deeply-felt psychedelia. The new songs further explore the pathways presented by Omniabsence Filled by His Greatness, but there are compositions and ideas which could not have been heard before. The scorching aggression and mesmeric calm, darkness and light, straightforwardness and progressive tendencies - all are merged into a single magical whole. Lyrics and music will open many spiritual paths, some leading towards damnation, and others that lead to the long-desired dissolution in the absolute. But some also offer a glimpse into the core of the eternal tragedy, the breaking on the wheel of existence and rebirth, to which all who refuse to open their hearts are condemned.



The voice of ACHERONTAS mainman Acherontas V. Priest contributed to the fractal vision of the new album, and Tore Stjerna once again supervised the recording."



