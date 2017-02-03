»

(Lien direct) THE MIST (Thrash Metal, Brésil) va rééditer demain son album Phantasmagoria (1989) via Greyhaze Records. Vous pouvez écouter l'album, petit chef-d'œuvre méconnu, en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:



1. Flying Saucers in the Sky

2. Smiles, Tears and Chaos

3. A Step into the Dark

4. The Enemy

5. Hate

6. Barbed Wire Land (At War)

7. Phantasmagoria

8. Lightning in the Dark

9. Like a Bad Song

10. Faces of Glass