LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Le black metal est un cerisier en fleurs
 Le black metal est un ceris... (D)
Par Gauchet		   
Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation - The T... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 3 Février 2017
 Les news du 3 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deserted Fear
 Deserted Fear - Dead Shores... (C)
Par Gauchet		   
Todesstoss
 Todesstoss - Ebne Graun (C)
Par Gauchet		   
Dissection
 Dissection - The Somberlain (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 2 Février 2017
 Les news du 2 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Bilan 2016
 Bilan 2016 - (D)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Primordial
 Primordial - Redemption At ... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 1 Février 2017
 Les news du 1 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par Mera		   
Death
 Death - Human (C)
Par Mera		   
Saqra's Cult
 Saqra's Cult - Forgotten Rites (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 31 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 31 Janvier 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Filth Ca... (C)
Par dantefever		   

News »

Les news du 4 Février 2017

News
Les news du 4 Février 2017 Sepulchral Curse - Hexa Mera - WAN
»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Black/Death) a mis en ligne un clip pour le morceau "Gospel Of Bones". Le dernier EP des Finlandais, At the Onset of Extinction, est sorti le 15 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEXA MERA (Death Mélodique) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Inhuman" extrait de son nouvel album Enlightenment à venir le 31 mars. Tracklist:

1. Empyrean
2. Anthropic Principle
3. Inhuman
4. Divide et Impera
5. Brotherhood
6. Dare to Know
7. Union
8. Archetype of Hate
9. Godless
10. This Bleeding
11. Enlightenment

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WAN (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Wan Way to Hell le 10 février chez Carnal Records. Tracklist:

1.Known as Dead
2.King of Evil
3.Till Kamp
4.Igeltjärn
5.The Challenger
6.Wrought
7.As If
8.Spitfire Metal
9.Full Sving
10.Piss on your Grave
11.Svarthäll
12.Inn i Ilden
13.Wan way to Hell

 Les news du
4 Février 2017
4 Février 2017
