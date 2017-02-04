»

(Lien direct) WAN (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Wan Way to Hell le 10 février chez Carnal Records. Tracklist:



1.Known as Dead

2.King of Evil

3.Till Kamp

4.Igeltjärn

5.The Challenger

6.Wrought

7.As If

8.Spitfire Metal

9.Full Sving

10.Piss on your Grave

11.Svarthäll

12.Inn i Ilden

13.Wan way to Hell



