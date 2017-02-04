News
»
Les news du 4 Février 2017
News
Les news du 4 Février 2017 Sepulchral Curse - Hexa Mera - WAN
» SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Black/Death) a mis en ligne un clip pour le morceau "Gospel Of Bones". Le dernier EP des Finlandais, At the Onset of Extinction, est sorti le 15 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records.
VIDEO
» HEXA MERA (Death Mélodique) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Inhuman" extrait de son nouvel album Enlightenment à venir le 31 mars. Tracklist:
1. Empyrean
2. Anthropic Principle
3. Inhuman
4. Divide et Impera
5. Brotherhood
6. Dare to Know
7. Union
8. Archetype of Hate
9. Godless
10. This Bleeding
11. Enlightenment
VIDEO
» WAN (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Wan Way to Hell le 10 février chez Carnal Records. Tracklist:
1.Known as Dead
2.King of Evil
3.Till Kamp
4.Igeltjärn
5.The Challenger
6.Wrought
7.As If
8.Spitfire Metal
9.Full Sving
10.Piss on your Grave
11.Svarthäll
12.Inn i Ilden
13.Wan way to Hell
VIDEO AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Gauchet
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Gauchet
Par Gauchet
Par dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par coreandcoupdate
Par dantefever
Par Niktareum
Par Mera
Par Mera
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par dantefever