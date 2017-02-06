Le premier album des Belges de POSSESSION (Black / Death Metal) sortira le 7 avril prochain. Il aura pour titre Exorkizein et sera disponible en CD via Invictus Productions et en LP via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Infestation - Manifestation - Possession". Plus d'informations très bientôt.
GUTTED (Brutal Death, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Into Oblivion / Atrophied Existence" (feat. Attila Csihar de Mayhem) tiré de son dernier disque Martyr Creation sorti fin 2016 sur Xtreem Music.
EVER CIRCLING WOLVES (Blackened Death/Doom) propose son nouvel album Of Woe or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Gloom en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 27 janvier via Cimmerian Shade Recordings.
CONDOR (Thrash Metal) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son deuxième album intitulé Unstoppable Power. Il s'agit du titre "Riders Of Violence" en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie prévue au mois d'avril sur High Roller Records.
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
06/02/2017 16:52
Et puis l'artwork de ROK est bien cool.