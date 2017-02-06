chargement...

Les news du 6 Février 2017
 Les news du 6 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Red Harvest
 Red Harvest - HyBreed (Rééd... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Kiss Of Death (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Dirges Of Ely... (C)
Par Higgins		   
Death
 Death - Human (C)
Par MoM		   
Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation - The T... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Le black metal est un cerisier en fleurs
 Le black metal est un ceris... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 4 Février 2017
 Les news du 4 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Kedran		   
Eths
 Eths - Tératologie (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Saqra's Cult
 Saqra's Cult - Forgotten Rites (C)
Par Kedran		   
Les news du 3 Février 2017
 Les news du 3 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deserted Fear
 Deserted Fear - Dead Shores... (C)
Par Gauchet		   
Todesstoss
 Todesstoss - Ebne Graun (C)
Par Gauchet		   
Dissection
 Dissection - The Somberlain (C)
Par dantefever		   

Les news du 6 Février 2017

News
Les news du 6 Février 2017 Riverside - Possession - Gutted - Skeletal - Gjendød - Asira - Ever Circling Wolves - Condor - Havok - Svart Crown
»
(Lien direct)
Nouvelle annonce concert de notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions: RIVERSIDE (Rock progressif) sera en région lyonnaise au MJC Ô Totem le vendredi 12 mai.

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Belges de POSSESSION (Black / Death Metal) sortira le 7 avril prochain. Il aura pour titre Exorkizein et sera disponible en CD via Invictus Productions et en LP via Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Infestation - Manifestation - Possession". Plus d'informations très bientôt.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GUTTED (Brutal Death, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Into Oblivion / Atrophied Existence" (feat. Attila Csihar de Mayhem) tiré de son dernier disque Martyr Creation sorti fin 2016 sur Xtreem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETAL (Death Metal) vient de sortir son 1er album Dreadful Life.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GJENDØD (Black Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Nedstigning" extrait de l'opus du même nom à paraître le 24 février chez Hellthrasher Productions. Les détails:

Til Høsten
Nedstigning
Håpet Falmer
Amputasjon Av Vranglæren
Kvalt Av Fornuft
Utrydd Den
Ny Innsikt

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASIRA (Post/Blackened Progressive Death Metal) sortira son 1er full-length Efference le 7 avril prochain. Un extrait, "Crucible of Light", est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist:

1) Sanguine
2) Crucible of Light
3) Efference
4) This Hollow Affliction
5) Of Dawn
6) Phosphorous
7) Whispers of the Moon
8) The Mortal Tide

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVER CIRCLING WOLVES (Blackened Death/Doom) propose son nouvel album Of Woe or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Gloom en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 27 janvier via Cimmerian Shade Recordings.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONDOR (Thrash Metal) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son deuxième album intitulé Unstoppable Power. Il s'agit du titre "Riders Of Violence" en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie prévue au mois d'avril sur High Roller Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAVOK (Thrash metal) vient de diffuser un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Conformicide prévu pour le 10 mars prochain. "Ingsoc" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SVART CROWN (Death-thrash aux relents black) vient de mettre en ligne un deuxième extrait de son album Abreaction toujours prévu pour le 3 mars prochain.

"Khimba Rites" s'écoute ci-dessous :

"Khimba Rites" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
6 Février 2017
6 Février 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
06/02/2017 16:52
Bien cool ce morceau de Condor.
Et puis l'artwork de ROK est bien cool.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
