SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "The Separation Of Flesh From Bone" en écoute ci-dessous. Torment sortira le 24 février sur Metal Blade. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Sacrificial Kill
02. Exploratory Homicide
03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone
04. Schizomaniac
05. Skeleton
06. Knife Through The Skull
07. Slaughtered As They Slept
08. In The Process Of Decomposing
09. Funeral Mask
10. Obsidian
11. Bloody Underwear
12. Roots Of Evil
Le nouvel album de DRAGONFORCE (Power) aura pour titre Reaching Into Infinity et sortira le 17 mai sur earMUSIC Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The Edge Of The World
11. Our Final Stand
12. Hatred And Revenge
13. Evil Dead
EVOCATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Shadow Archetype le 10 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Après avoir dévoilé il y a quelques jours un premier extrait disponible ci-dessous, le groupe propose désormais via YouTube une vidéo sur les coulisses de l'enregistrement. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children Of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival Of The Sickest
09. Sulphur And Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise
TEMPTATION'S WINGS (Stoner/Southern/Doom) a mis en ligne le titre "I, Destroyer" issu de son 1er full-length Skullthor Ebonblade qui sortira le 10 mars. Les détails:
1. Burning of Hjalmar
2. I Destroyer
3. Into the Maelstrom
4. To Forge a Legend(Ulfbehrt)
5. Lair of the Gorgon Queen
6. Solitude*
7. Treachery of the Blind Raven
8. Witches of Dredmoor
9. My Name was Skulthor
HENRY KANE (Swedeath/Crust/Grind avec entre autres Jonny Pettersson de Wombbath) a posté sur YouTube une vidéo pour le titre "Skuld och begär" tiré de son album Den Förstörda Människans Rike qui sortira le 20 février sur Transcending Obscurity.
