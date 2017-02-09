»

(Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "The Separation Of Flesh From Bone" en écoute ci-dessous. Torment sortira le 24 février sur Metal Blade. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Sacrificial Kill

02. Exploratory Homicide

03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone

04. Schizomaniac

05. Skeleton

06. Knife Through The Skull

07. Slaughtered As They Slept

08. In The Process Of Decomposing

09. Funeral Mask

10. Obsidian

11. Bloody Underwear

12. Roots Of Evil



