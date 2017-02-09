chargement...

Sepulcher
 Sepulcher - Mausoleum Tapestry (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 8 Février 2017
 Les news du 8 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers (C)
Par MoM		   
Vircolac
 Vircolac - The Cursed Trava... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Diapsiquir / Peste Noire
 Diapsiquir / Peste Noire - ... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Maranatha (C)
Par dantefever		   
Le black metal est un cerisier en fleurs
 Le black metal est un ceris... (D)
Par N4pht4		   
Destroying Divinity
 Destroying Divinity - Dark ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Heaving Earth
 Heaving Earth - Denouncing ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hymn
 Hymn - Perish (C)
Par Ikea		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Starspawn (C)
Par Ander		   
Iskandr
 Iskandr - Heilig Land (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition - Bloodshed Acr... (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - Thèmes Pour La... (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Metal Church
 Metal Church - XI (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 6 Février 2017
 Les news du 6 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Red Harvest
 Red Harvest - HyBreed (Rééd... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Kiss Of Death (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Dirges Of Ely... (C)
Par Higgins		   

News »

Les news du 9 Février 2017

News
Les news du 9 Février 2017 Six Feet Under - Dragonforce - Evocation - Pestifer - Candle - Thormesis - Temptation's Wings - Henry Kane - Goat Worship - Malkavian - In Thousand Lakes - Craven Idol
»
(Lien direct)
SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "The Separation Of Flesh From Bone" en écoute ci-dessous. Torment sortira le 24 février sur Metal Blade. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Sacrificial Kill
02. Exploratory Homicide
03. The Separation Of Flesh From Bone
04. Schizomaniac
05. Skeleton
06. Knife Through The Skull
07. Slaughtered As They Slept
08. In The Process Of Decomposing
09. Funeral Mask
10. Obsidian
11. Bloody Underwear
12. Roots Of Evil

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de DRAGONFORCE (Power) aura pour titre Reaching Into Infinity et sortira le 17 mai sur earMUSIC Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The Edge Of The World
11. Our Final Stand
12. Hatred And Revenge
13. Evil Dead		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVOCATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Shadow Archetype le 10 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Après avoir dévoilé il y a quelques jours un premier extrait disponible ci-dessous, le groupe propose désormais via YouTube une vidéo sur les coulisses de l'enregistrement. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Into Ruins
02. Condemned To The Grave
03. Modus Operandi
04. Children Of Stone
05. The Coroner
06. The Shadow Archetype
07. Blind Obedience
08. Survival Of The Sickest
09. Sulphur And Blood
10. Imperium Fall
11. Dark Day Sunrise



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PESTIFER (Brutal Death) propose sur ce site l'intégralité de son 1er full-length Execration Diatribes tout juste sorti chez Lavadome Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CANDLE (Heavy Metal) a posté à cette adresse sa Demo 2016 en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 15 février sur Fighter Records, nouvelle disivion heavy de Xtreem Music.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THORMESIS (Pagan/Black) propose son nouvel album Trümmerfarben en écoute intégrale. Ça sort demain.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPTATION'S WINGS (Stoner/Southern/Doom) a mis en ligne le titre "I, Destroyer" issu de son 1er full-length Skullthor Ebonblade qui sortira le 10 mars. Les détails:

1. Burning of Hjalmar
2. I Destroyer
3. Into the Maelstrom
4. To Forge a Legend(Ulfbehrt)
5. Lair of the Gorgon Queen
6. Solitude*
7. Treachery of the Blind Raven
8. Witches of Dredmoor
9. My Name was Skulthor

*CD Bonus Track

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HENRY KANE (Swedeath/Crust/Grind avec entre autres Jonny Pettersson de Wombbath) a posté sur YouTube une vidéo pour le titre "Skuld och begär" tiré de son album Den Förstörda Människans Rike qui sortira le 20 février sur Transcending Obscurity.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOAT WORSHIP (Black/Thrash/Punk) offre son 1er full-length Blood and Steel, sorti en décembre sur Xtreem Music, en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALKAVIAN (Thrash/Groove) sortira son nouveau disque Annihilating the Shades le mois prochain sur Finisterian Dead End. Une vidéo pour le morceau "Altar of the Damned" est en ligne sur YouTube.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN THOUSAND LAKES (Death Mélodique) a posté sur YouTube un clip pour le morceau "I Rise" tiré de l'album Age of Decay à venir le 20 février via Xtreem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRAVEN IDOL (Black/Thrash) sortira son nouveau disque The Shackles Of Mammon le 14 avril via Dark Descent Records.		 Les news du
9 Février 2017
9 Février 2017
Season of Mist recrute

