News

Les news du 10 Février 2017

News
Les news du 10 Février 2017 Ascended Dead - Necrowretch - Resurgency - Aoratos - Naudiz - Fange - Loss - Anatomia - Undergang - God Dethroned - Condemned - Cultes Des Ghoules - Sepulchral Zeal - Cut Up
»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDED DEAD (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Abhorrent Manifestation le 13 mars sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Subconscious Barbarity ".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROWRETCH (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Satanic Slavery qui sortira le 14 avril chez Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre est en écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RESURGENCY (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé No Worlds...Nor Gods Beyond le 21 avril via FDA Rekotz Records. Plus d'informations à ce sujet très bientôt.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Naas Alcameth, tête pensante de Nightbringer et Akhlys, se lance dans un nouveau projet intitulé AORATOS et dont le premier album sortira cette année sur Debemur Morti Productions. Pour suivre les avancées de ce projet, on vous propose de vous rendre sur sa page [url=https://www.facebook.com/Antichthon11/]Facebook[/url
Naas Alcameth a écrit : AORATOS stands as the simulacra of the multitudinous genius loci, haunting spirits which preside over and manifest within out-lands forgotten, and the inner sanctum of the shadow-self. Probing further and expanding upon subjects presented within Naas Alcameth’s AKHLYS, both and sound and subject wanders far beyond the scope of genre binding horizons. The nameless daemon’s of ruins, deserts, trackless forests, forgotten crypts, and the dark labyrinths of dreams, given voice and presence within an amalgamation of dark ambient, black metal and deep ritual drone, AORATOS serves as a reflection and voice for the countless and diverse ominous presences residing within the provenances of absence, desolation, and inner darkness. 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Iron Bonehead Productions vient d'annoncer que le deuxième album de NAUDIZ (Black Metal) intitulé Wulfasa Kunja sortira le 14 avril prochain. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Garmr". L'artwork est quant à lui signé Timo Ketola.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de FANGE (Sludge / Noise) intitulé Pourrissoir sortira le 17 mars sur Throatruiner Records et Lost Pilgrims Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Ressac".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LOSS (Death/Doom) a dévoilé un court teaser annonçant la sortie d'un nouvel album prévu pour le printemps via Profound Lore Records. Il aura pour titre Horizonless. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt. En attendant...

»
(Lien direct)
ANATOMIA (Doom / Death Metal) et UNDERGANG (Death Metal) sortiront très prochainement un split 10" via le label Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Chaque groupe proposera un titre inédit d'environ huit minutes. L'artwork est signé David Torturdød et les pré-commandes seront disponibles dès aujourd'hui en cliquant ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOD DETHRONED (Death Metal) a annoncé la sortie d'un nouvel album pour le 5 mai prochain. Celui-ci aura pour titre The World Ablaze et sera disponible via Metal Blade Records. Voilà ce que Dan Swano, qui s'est occupé du mixage, a à en dire :

Dan Swano a écrit : "God Dethroned have taken a great turn on the fields of death metal. This album is a great combination of all kinds of tempos and styles the genre has to offer, each performed with crushing perfection, and catchy choruses and memorable melodic hooks! Will go down well among fans of Bolt Thrower (R.I.P.) and some of the other Dutch death brigades I've had the pleasure of working with!" 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONDEMNED (Brutal Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Legion" en écoute ci-dessous via une lyric video. His Divine Shadow sortira le 10 mars sur Unique Leader Records.

01. Penumbræ
02. Dawn
03. Omniscient Perturbations
04. Legion
05. Ascending The Spectral Throne
06. Nefarious Sanguine Decree
07. His Divine Shadow
08. Pestilential Reign
09. The Hive Ablaze
10. World-Reaving Terror

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CULTES DES GHOULES (Black Metal) et SEPULCHRAL ZEAL (Black Metal) s'apprêtent à sortir un split 10" via Malignant Voice Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Ageless Malediction / Saturnine Templar. Plus d'information à venir.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Wherever They May Rot, le nouvel album des Suédois de CUT UP (Death Metal), sortira le 24 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Un premier extrait est disponible vi-dessous avec le titre "From Ear To Ear". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. From Ear To Ear
02. Necrophagic Madness
03. Behead the Dead
04. Wherever They May Rot
05. Vermin Funeral
06. By Hatred Bound
07. Psychosurgery
08. In The Aftermath
09. Master Dissector
10. Cranium Crusher
11. Raped By The Blade

 Les news du
10 Février 2017
Season of Mist recrute

