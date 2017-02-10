Iron Bonehead Productions vient d'annoncer que le deuxième album de NAUDIZ (Black Metal) intitulé Wulfasa Kunja sortira le 14 avril prochain. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Garmr". L'artwork est quant à lui signé Timo Ketola.
LOSS (Death/Doom) a dévoilé un court teaser annonçant la sortie d'un nouvel album prévu pour le printemps via Profound Lore Records. Il aura pour titre Horizonless. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt. En attendant...
ANATOMIA (Doom / Death Metal) et UNDERGANG (Death Metal) sortiront très prochainement un split 10" via le label Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Chaque groupe proposera un titre inédit d'environ huit minutes. L'artwork est signé David Torturdød et les pré-commandes seront disponibles dès aujourd'hui en cliquant ici.
GOD DETHRONED (Death Metal) a annoncé la sortie d'un nouvel album pour le 5 mai prochain. Celui-ci aura pour titre The World Ablaze et sera disponible via Metal Blade Records. Voilà ce que Dan Swano, qui s'est occupé du mixage, a à en dire :
Dan Swano a écrit : "God Dethroned have taken a great turn on the fields of death metal. This album is a great combination of all kinds of tempos and styles the genre has to offer, each performed with crushing perfection, and catchy choruses and memorable melodic hooks! Will go down well among fans of Bolt Thrower (R.I.P.) and some of the other Dutch death brigades I've had the pleasure of working with!"
CONDEMNED (Brutal Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Legion" en écoute ci-dessous via une lyric video. His Divine Shadow sortira le 10 mars sur Unique Leader Records.
01. Penumbræ
02. Dawn
03. Omniscient Perturbations
04. Legion
05. Ascending The Spectral Throne
06. Nefarious Sanguine Decree
07. His Divine Shadow
08. Pestilential Reign
09. The Hive Ablaze
10. World-Reaving Terror
CULTES DES GHOULES (Black Metal) et SEPULCHRAL ZEAL (Black Metal) s'apprêtent à sortir un split 10" via Malignant Voice Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Ageless Malediction / Saturnine Templar. Plus d'information à venir.
Wherever They May Rot, le nouvel album des Suédois de CUT UP (Death Metal), sortira le 24 mars sur Metal Blade Records. Un premier extrait est disponible vi-dessous avec le titre "From Ear To Ear". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. From Ear To Ear
02. Necrophagic Madness
03. Behead the Dead
04. Wherever They May Rot
05. Vermin Funeral
06. By Hatred Bound
07. Psychosurgery
08. In The Aftermath
09. Master Dissector
10. Cranium Crusher
11. Raped By The Blade
