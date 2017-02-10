»

(Lien direct) GOD DETHRONED (Death Metal) a annoncé la sortie d'un nouvel album pour le 5 mai prochain. Celui-ci aura pour titre The World Ablaze et sera disponible via Metal Blade Records. Voilà ce que Dan Swano, qui s'est occupé du mixage, a à en dire :



Dan Swano a écrit : "God Dethroned have taken a great turn on the fields of death metal. This album is a great combination of all kinds of tempos and styles the genre has to offer, each performed with crushing perfection, and catchy choruses and memorable melodic hooks! Will go down well among fans of Bolt Thrower (R.I.P.) and some of the other Dutch death brigades I've had the pleasure of working with!"