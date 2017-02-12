News
|City of Slaughter, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel album de CLANDESTINE BLAZE (Black Metal). Celui-ci est sorti aujourd'hui chez Northern Heritage Records en CD, vinyle mais également digital via Bandcamp - où l'album est en écoute intégrale.
|L'artwork de Death Ordinance, nouvelle réalisation de HERESIARCH (Black / Death Metal) à paraître via Dark Descent Records a été dévoilé. Celui-ci est l'oeuvre de Misanthropic-Art.
|Concours LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS : en partenariat avec le label tchèque, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner un lot contenant ses deux nouvelles sorties, les albums de PESTIFER (Brutal Death) et EPOCH (Blackened Death Metal). Cliquez ici pour les modalités de participation.
