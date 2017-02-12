chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
59 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum - The Gathering... (C)
Par northstar		   
Insomnium
 Insomnium - Winter's Gate (C)
Par Mitch		   
Bornholm
 Bornholm - Primaeval Panthe... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Le black metal est un cerisier en fleurs
 Le black metal est un ceris... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 11 Février 2017
 Les news du 11 Février 2017... (N)
Par MoM		   
Necrophagist
 Necrophagist - Epitaph (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 10 Février 2017
 Les news du 10 Février 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Not For Music (C)
Par Ikea		   
Black Metal japonais : d'A(bigail) à Y(vonxhe)
Black Metal japonais : d'A(... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Red Harvest
 Red Harvest - HyBreed (Rééd... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Diapsiquir / Peste Noire
 Diapsiquir / Peste Noire - ... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Sepulcher
 Sepulcher - Mausoleum Tapestry (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 8 Février 2017
 Les news du 8 Février 2017 ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers (C)
Par MoM		   
Vircolac
 Vircolac - The Cursed Trava... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Maranatha (C)
Par dantefever		   
Destroying Divinity
 Destroying Divinity - Dark ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Heaving Earth
 Heaving Earth - Denouncing ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hymn
 Hymn - Perish (C)
Par Ikea		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Starspawn (C)
Par Ander		   

News »

Les news du 12 Février 2017

News
Les news du 12 Février 2017 Clandestine Blaze - Heresiarch - Lavadome Productions - Pestifer - Epoch
»
(Lien direct)
City of Slaughter, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel album de CLANDESTINE BLAZE (Black Metal). Celui-ci est sorti aujourd'hui chez Northern Heritage Records en CD, vinyle mais également digital via Bandcamp - où l'album est en écoute intégrale.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'artwork de Death Ordinance, nouvelle réalisation de HERESIARCH (Black / Death Metal) à paraître via Dark Descent Records a été dévoilé. Celui-ci est l'oeuvre de Misanthropic-Art.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS : en partenariat avec le label tchèque, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner un lot contenant ses deux nouvelles sorties, les albums de PESTIFER (Brutal Death) et EPOCH (Blackened Death Metal). Cliquez ici pour les modalités de participation.		 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser
12 Février 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Insomnium
 Insomnium
Winter's Gate
2016 - Century Media		   
Brutality
 Brutality
Sea Of Ignorance
2016 - Repulsive Echo Records		   
Code Orange
 Code Orange
Forever
2017 - Roadrunner Records		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum
The Gathering (Compil.)
2016 - Altare Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze
Black Metal - Finlande		   
Heresiarch
 Heresiarch
Black / Death Metal - Nouvelle-Zélande		   
Code Orange
Forever
Lire la chronique
Brutality
Sea Of Ignorance
Lire la chronique
Insomnium
Winter's Gate
Lire la chronique
Candelabrum
The Gathering (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Bornholm
Primaeval Pantheons
Lire la chronique
Noctem pour l'album "Haeresis"
Lire l'interview
黒狂
KOKUKYOU (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hymn
Perish
Lire la chronique
Aodon
Sharphood
Lire la chronique
Vircolac
The Cursed Travails Of The ...
Lire la chronique
Metal Church
XI
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Kiss Of Death
Lire la chronique
Red Harvest
HyBreed (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Whitechapel
Mark Of The Blade
Lire la chronique
Ritual Day
Devila Grantha
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
The Ten Commandments
Lire la chronique
Wound
Engrained
Lire la chronique
Deserted Fear
Dead Shores Rising
Lire la chronique
Saqra's Cult
Forgotten Rites
Lire la chronique
Warpvomit
Barbaric Triumph Of Evil (C...
Lire la chronique
Todesstoss
Ebne Graun
Lire la chronique
Urfaust
Der freiwillige Bettler
Lire la chronique
Le black metal est un cerisier en fleurs
Lire le podcast
Ramesses
Take the Curse
Lire la chronique
Dominhate
Emissaries Of Morning (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wrath From Above
Beyond Ruthless Cold
Lire la chronique
Macabre Omen
The Ancient Returns
Lire la chronique
Insane Vesper
Lire l'interview
Gojira + Nostromo
Lire le live report
Suburban Scum
Ultimate Annihilation
Lire la chronique