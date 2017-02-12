News
Les news du 12 Février 2017
Les news du 12 Février 2017
|L'artwork de Death Ordinance, nouvelle réalisation de HERESIARCH (Black / Death Metal) à paraître via Dark Descent Records a été dévoilé. Celui-ci est l'oeuvre de Misanthropic-Art.
|Concours LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS : en partenariat avec le label tchèque, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner un lot contenant ses deux nouvelles sorties, les albums de PESTIFER (Brutal Death) et EPOCH (Blackened Death Metal). Cliquez ici pour les modalités de participation.
