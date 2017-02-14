Concours LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS : en partenariat avec le label tchèque, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner un lot contenant ses deux nouvelles sorties, les albums de PESTIFER (Brutal Death) et EPOCH (Blackened Death Metal). Cliquez ici pour les modalités de participation.
BUCKSHOT FACELIFT (Grind/Death/Powerviolence avec des membres de Artificial Brain, Grey Skies Fallen et Thaetas) sortira son nouveau disque Ulcer Island le 14 avril sur Paragon Records. Tracklist:
1. Ulcer Island
2. Czech Yourself
3. Afterbirth Puzzle 2016
4. Ascend to Descend
5. Burn the Baby Raper
6. OxyDocs
7. Sundress Skeletor
8. Comptroller Cult
9. What Does Fergus Dream Of?
10. Hell Eats Repetition (Goodbye)
11. Don't Hang from the Pipes
12. Weathered Mask of Autumn (Unearthing the Armless)
13. Delusions of a New Age
14. Dustification (End Times Version)
15. A Trophy Cup Intoxicant
HENRY KANE (Death/Crust avec Jonny Pettersson de Wombbath) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le titre "Är din botten nåddfrom" extrait de son 1er full-length Den Förstörda Människans Rike à paraître le 20 février chez Transcending Obscurity.
LUCIFERA (Black/Thrash) a posté sur YouTube le morceau "Letanías Infernales" extrait de son prochain opus Preludio Del Mar qui sortira le 24 février via Morbid Skull Records. Tracklist:
1. Esclavos de Dios
2. Los Demonios de Loudun
3. Tiempos Siniestros
4. Alianzas de Acero y Metal
5. Tormentas de Sangre
6. Culto Ancestral
7. A Través de la Muerte
8. Preludio del Mal
9. Leyendas Mortuorias
10. El Señor de las Moscas
11. Letanías Infernales
12. Blasfemias
Dallas Toler-Wade (chant/guitare) vient d'annoncer, après 20 ans de bons et loyaux services, son départ de NILE (Brutal Death Metal) . Ceci afin de se consacrer à ses projets personnels. Celui-ci est remplacé par le jeune Brian Kingsland qui qu'on pouvait déjà retrouver au sein d'Enthean.
Le groupe en a profité pour annoncer qu'il débuterait cette l'année l'enregistrement de son nouvel album prévu pour 2018.
Voici le communiqué officiel :
NILE a écrit : "[...] We would also like to announce that Dallas Toler-Wade has decided to leave the band to focus on his own plans and recordings. We want to thank Dallas and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.
This tour also marks the debut of Nile’s newest member, Guitarist / Vocalist Brian Kingsland . After this tour the band will also return to Europe this Summer for a series of METAL Festivals (TBA) followed by a WSNBU-Latin America tour (TBA). Nile are already working on songs for their next album which will be recorded in late 2017 for an early 2018 release. ( more info soon).
Karl Sanders -
"I would like to personally thank Dallas Toler Wade for his many years with the band, and sincerely wish him well with his music .
All of us in Nile are truly happy and thankful to be working with Brian . Not only is he a seriously talented Extreme Metal Guitar Shredder, but he has a great Brutal Metal voice , with a very versatile range . Brian is also a genuine , down-to-earth hard -working and motivated guy who has helped reignite and re-establish a sense of team work back into Nile. With the addition of Brian on guitar and vocals, The band right now seems to me a lot more like the early years of Nile- the Classic Nile era when we were all functioning as a cohesive unit , in viciously brutal Triple Vocal attack mode . The mood in the Nile rehearsal room for the last 3 months has been focused and relaxed ; with 4 positive , energized , hard working people all on the same Metal page. We simply can’t wait to share what we have been working on with Metal Fans on the upcoming Overkill Tour. Between the addition of Brian , and Bassist / Vocalist Brad Parris now in his 2nd year in the band , this line-up is going to Crush Skulls. Seriously, the last time I felt this strongly about a Nile Line-up - was when George Kollias joined the band."
George Kollias -
"I want to thank Dallas for everything he did for Nile all these years, its been some amazing years and i wish him the best with his new project!
Also, I want to say a big "welcome to Nile" to Brian Kingsland! Brian is an amazing guitar player/vocalist and he has brought a very fresh vibe to the band, we are so looking forward to get out there and deliver the best metal you ever heard from us! See you all on the road !!""
DARKENHÖLD (Medieval Black Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Memoria Sylvarum à paraître prochainement en autoproduction. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Présence Des Orbes". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Sombre Val
02. Sous La Voûte De Chêne
03. Ruines Scellées En La Vieille Forêt
04. A l'Orée De l'Escalier Sylvestre
05. La Grotte De La Chèvre d'Or
06. La Chevauchée Des Esprits De Jadis
07. Clameur Des Falaises
08. Errances (Lueur Des Sources Oubliées)
09. Présence Des Orbes
Le premier album des Américains de PILLORIAN (Black Metal) intitulé Obsidian Arc sortira le 10 mars via Eisenwald Tonschmiede. Pour rappel, on retrouve dans le groupe Stephen Parker (Maestus, ex-Arkhum), John Haughm (ex-Agalloch) et Trevor Matthews (Uada, ex-Infernus), . Après avoir dévoilé il y a quelques semaines un premier extrait, le groupe revient aujourd'hui à la charge avec un nouveau morceau intitulé "Archaen Divinity" et disponible ci-dessous.
01. By The Light Of A Black Sun
02. Archaen Divinity
03. The Vestige Of Thorns
04. Forged Iron Crucible
05. A Stygian Pyre (Soundcloud)
06. The Sentient Arcanum
07. Dark Is The River Of Man
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
14/02/2017 08:56
14/02/2017 08:47
14/02/2017 08:10