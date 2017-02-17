chargement...

LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Sinmara / Misþyrming
 Sinmara / Misþyrming - Ivor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 17 Février 2017
 Les news du 17 Février 2017... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Atomikylä
 Atomikylä - Keräily (C)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - Stella Polaris (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 16 Février 2017
 Les news du 16 Février 2017... (N)
Par Ander		   
Machinae Supremacy
 Machinae Supremacy - Into t... (C)
Par Dead		   
Bornholm
 Bornholm - Primaeval Panthe... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation - Retri... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominhate
 Dominhate - Emissaries Of M... (C)
Par Jotun35		   
Infamovs
 Infamovs - Under The Seals ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Bear Mace
 Bear Mace - Butchering The ... (C)
Par BBB		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Pinnacle Of B... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Burial Ground (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Red Harvest
 Red Harvest - HyBreed (Rééd... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Code Orange
 Code Orange - Forever (C)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   

Les news du 17 Février 2017

News
Les news du 17 Février 2017 FELLWARDEN - Dystopia - Aversio Humanitatis - Excalibur - Mythra - Immolation - Earth Electric - Blaze Of Perdition - Suffering Hour - Valgrind - VI - Hereza - Infernal Angels - Demonic Resurrection - Distillator - Ende - Pestifer - Gorephilia - The Haunted - Extremity
FELLWARDEN (Black Metal), nouveau projet dirigé par The Watcher (Fen, De Arma, Virophage) et Havenless (Fen, Virophage), a signé sur Eisenwald pour la réalisation de son debut album Oathbearer. The Watcher, à propos de cette formation :

"This is something I have been working on for some time now – music steeped in the majesty and mystique I felt when first descending into the mire of black metal over two decades ago. Fellwarden represents at once a hearkening to reclaim the ambience of yore yet also a vessel to channel the monolithic landscapes of the fell country and as-yet untold stories of the fates that lurk within the shadows there."

DYSTOPIA (Black/Thrash) sortira son nouveau disque Chaos Philosophorum le 21 avril. Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. Through the Vortex
3. Black Death
4. Archon
5. Interlude
6. Bound to Annihilate

AVERSIO HUMANITATIS (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel EP Longing for the Untold le 1er mars via BlackSeed Productions. Un extrait est disponible à cette adresse.

EXCALIBUR (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Fighter Records, nouvelle division spéciale heavy de Xtreem Music, pour la sortie ce printemps du nouvel opus des vétérans espagnols, Humo Negro.

 Les news du

MYTHRA (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album Still Burning le 28 avril chez High Roller Records.

 Les news du

Alors que son nouvel album Atonement sortira dans une semaine, IMMOLATION (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le titre « Fostering The Divide » qui s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

EARTH ELECTRIC (Hard Rock), récente formation comprenant dans ses rangs Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (Mayhem, Aura Noir, Ava Inferi, Twilight Of The Gods) et Carmen Simoes (Ava Inferi, Moonspell), a réalisé son debut album. Vol.1: Solar sortira le 12 mai chez Season Of Mist. L'artwork a été réalisé par Costin Chioreanu (Twilight13 Media). Le titre "Mediate.Mediate" a été dévoilé sur Youtube. Et, pour les précommandes, cela se passe ici.

 Les news du

BLAZE OF PERDITION (Black Metal Orthodoxe) est entré en studio pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui paraîtra, une nouvelle fois, chez Agonia Records. L'artwork a été confié à Karmazid.

Le premier album de SUFFERING HOUR (Blackened Death Metal), In Passing Ascension, sortira le 26 mai chez Blood Harvest Records. Ce long format a été masterisé par Dan Lowndes au Resonance Sound Studio. L'auteur de l'artwork est Alexander L. Brown.

VALGRIND (Death Metal) sortira son EP intitulé Seal of Phobos via Everlasting Spew Records le 14 avril prochain, avec comme invité Jonny Pettersson de WOMBBATH. Un extrait sera disponible très prochainement.

Le tracklisting est le suivant :

The endless Circle
New born Deceit
Prelude to Downfall (interlude)
Traitors will bleed
Ekphora's Day

VI (Black Metal Orthodoxe) va rééditer son 1er EP De Praestigiis Daemonum le 31 mars via Agonia Records. Il sera remasterisé par M. (Mgła) et arborera une nouvelle pochette. Tracklist:

I) Et maintenant je lui appartiens ainsi ma chair mon sang et mes actes lui sont dédiés.
II) Je me dresse devant le trône et j'attends mon jugement en crachant sur le livre de vie.
III) Si le sommeil de ma raison se fait trop lourd, je deviendrai le monstre qu'il aura tenté d'engendrer.
IV) Il n'y a pas de repos, ni le jour ni la nuit, pour ceux qui ont adoré la bête et son image et pour quiconque a reçu la marque de son nom.

HEREZA (Death/Punk) vient de sortir son nouvel album I Become Death sur Godz ov War Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

 Les news du

INFERNAL ANGELS (Black Mélodique) offre son nouvel album Ars Goetia en écoute intégrale. C'est sorti le 20 janvier dernier chez My Kingdom Music.

 Les news du

DEMONIC RESURRECTION (Progressive Death/Black) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Kurma - The Tortoise". Le nouvel album des Indiens, Dashavatar, sortira le 15 mars chez Demonstealer Records. Tracklisting:

1. Matsya - The Fish
2. Kurma - The Tortoise
3. Varaha - The Boar
4. Vamana - The Dwarf
5. Narasimha - The Man-Lion
6. Parashurama - The Axe Wielder
7. Rama - The Prince
8. Krishna - The Cowherd
9. Buddha - The Teacher
10. Kalki - The Destroyer Of Filth

 Les news du

DISTILLATOR (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Summoning The Malicious le 1er mai sur Empire Records. Tracklist:

1. Blinded By Chauvinism
2. Mechanized Existence
3. Estates Of The Realm
4. Summoning The Malicious
5. Enter The Void
6. Algorithmic Citizenship
7. Stature Of Liberty
8. The King Of Kings
9. Megalomania

 Les news du

ENDE (Black Metal) propose le titre "Das Hexenhaus" extrait du nouvel opus des Français, Emën Etan, qui sort le 1er mars via Obscure Ahborrence Productions (CD & Digipack) et Dread Records (K7).

 Les news du

PESTIFER (Brutal Death) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Brutal Eruption of Chaos" tiré du 1er full-length des Portugais Execration Diatribes qui vient de sortir sur Lavadome Productions.

 Les news du

GOREPHILIA (Brutal Old-School Death Metal) propose en écoute le morceau "Return to Dark Space" extrait de son nouvel opus Severed Monolith qui sortira le 3 mars chez Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP).

THE HAUNTED (Thrash Metal) entrera en studio début mars pour enregistrer un nouvel album prévu fin 2017 sur Century Media.

EXTREMITY (Death Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve Shelby Lermo (Vastum), Aesop Dekker (Vhöl, ex-Agalloch, ex-Ludicra), Marissa Martinez-Hoadley (Cretin, ex-Repulsion) et Erika Osterhout (Necrosic), sortira son premier EP intitulé Extremely Fucking Dead le 7 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Crepuscular Crescendo".

 17 Février 2017
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
17 Février 2017
4 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
17/02/2017 15:27
Jean-Clint a écrit : Excellent le GOREPHILIA, l'album va être une tuerie c'est sûr !

Perso je le trouve un peu en-dessous du 1er mais ça reste du haut niveau, clairement. La kro bientôt.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
17/02/2017 14:41
Excellent le GOREPHILIA, l'album va être une tuerie c'est sûr !
dantefever citer
dantefever
17/02/2017 14:24
Très bon ça la réédition de VI
Dommage qu'Agonia ne prévoit pas de pressage cd ...
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
17/02/2017 00:36
C'est "oui" pour Extremity. Ca s'annonce même sacrément bonnard.

