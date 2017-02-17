»

(Lien direct) FELLWARDEN (Black Metal), nouveau projet dirigé par The Watcher (Fen, De Arma, Virophage) et Havenless (Fen, Virophage), a signé sur Eisenwald pour la réalisation de son debut album Oathbearer. The Watcher, à propos de cette formation :



"This is something I have been working on for some time now – music steeped in the majesty and mystique I felt when first descending into the mire of black metal over two decades ago. Fellwarden represents at once a hearkening to reclaim the ambience of yore yet also a vessel to channel the monolithic landscapes of the fell country and as-yet untold stories of the fates that lurk within the shadows there."