Concours LAVADOME PRODUCTIONS : en partenariat avec le label tchèque, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner un lot contenant ses deux nouvelles sorties, les albums de PESTIFER (Brutal Death) et EPOCH (Blackened Death Metal). Cliquez ici pour les modalités de participation. Attention, dernier jour!
FELLWARDEN (Black Metal), nouveau projet dirigé par The Watcher (Fen, De Arma, Virophage) et Havenless (Fen, Virophage), a signé sur Eisenwald pour la réalisation de son debut album Oathbearer. The Watcher, à propos de cette formation :
"This is something I have been working on for some time now – music steeped in the majesty and mystique I felt when first descending into the mire of black metal over two decades ago. Fellwarden represents at once a hearkening to reclaim the ambience of yore yet also a vessel to channel the monolithic landscapes of the fell country and as-yet untold stories of the fates that lurk within the shadows there."
EARTH ELECTRIC (Hard Rock), récente formation comprenant dans ses rangs Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (Mayhem, Aura Noir, Ava Inferi, Twilight Of The Gods) et Carmen Simoes (Ava Inferi, Moonspell), a réalisé son debut album. Vol.1: Solar sortira le 12 mai chez Season Of Mist. L'artwork a été réalisé par Costin Chioreanu (Twilight13 Media). Le titre "Mediate.Mediate" a été dévoilé sur Youtube. Et, pour les précommandes, cela se passe ici.
Le premier album de SUFFERING HOUR (Blackened Death Metal), In Passing Ascension, sortira le 26 mai chez Blood Harvest Records. Ce long format a été masterisé par Dan Lowndes au Resonance Sound Studio. L'auteur de l'artwork est Alexander L. Brown.
VALGRIND (Death Metal) sortira son EP intitulé Seal of Phobos via Everlasting Spew Records le 14 avril prochain, avec comme invité Jonny Pettersson de WOMBBATH. Un extrait sera disponible très prochainement.
Le tracklisting est le suivant :
The endless Circle
New born Deceit
Prelude to Downfall (interlude)
Traitors will bleed
Ekphora's Day
VI (Black Metal Orthodoxe) va rééditer son 1er EP De Praestigiis Daemonum le 31 mars via Agonia Records. Il sera remasterisé par M. (Mgła) et arborera une nouvelle pochette. Tracklist:
I) Et maintenant je lui appartiens ainsi ma chair mon sang et mes actes lui sont dédiés.
II) Je me dresse devant le trône et j'attends mon jugement en crachant sur le livre de vie.
III) Si le sommeil de ma raison se fait trop lourd, je deviendrai le monstre qu'il aura tenté d'engendrer.
IV) Il n'y a pas de repos, ni le jour ni la nuit, pour ceux qui ont adoré la bête et son image et pour quiconque a reçu la marque de son nom.
DEMONIC RESURRECTION (Progressive Death/Black) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Kurma - The Tortoise". Le nouvel album des Indiens, Dashavatar, sortira le 15 mars chez Demonstealer Records. Tracklisting:
1. Matsya - The Fish
2. Kurma - The Tortoise
3. Varaha - The Boar
4. Vamana - The Dwarf
5. Narasimha - The Man-Lion
6. Parashurama - The Axe Wielder
7. Rama - The Prince
8. Krishna - The Cowherd
9. Buddha - The Teacher
10. Kalki - The Destroyer Of Filth
DISTILLATOR (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Summoning The Malicious le 1er mai sur Empire Records. Tracklist:
1. Blinded By Chauvinism
2. Mechanized Existence
3. Estates Of The Realm
4. Summoning The Malicious
5. Enter The Void
6. Algorithmic Citizenship
7. Stature Of Liberty
8. The King Of Kings
9. Megalomania
GOREPHILIA (Brutal Old-School Death Metal) propose en écoute le morceau "Return to Dark Space" extrait de son nouvel opus Severed Monolith qui sortira le 3 mars chez Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP).
EXTREMITY (Death Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve Shelby Lermo (Vastum), Aesop Dekker (Vhöl, ex-Agalloch, ex-Ludicra), Marissa Martinez-Hoadley (Cretin, ex-Repulsion) et Erika Osterhout (Necrosic), sortira son premier EP intitulé Extremely Fucking Dead le 7 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Crepuscular Crescendo".
4 COMMENTAIRE(S)
17/02/2017 15:27
Perso je le trouve un peu en-dessous du 1er mais ça reste du haut niveau, clairement. La kro bientôt.
17/02/2017 14:41
17/02/2017 14:24
Dommage qu'Agonia ne prévoit pas de pressage cd ...
17/02/2017 00:36