»

(Lien direct) DRAWING LAST BREATH (Metal/Hardcore) a sorti hier via Carry The Weight Records son premier album intitulé Final Sacrifice. Celui-ci est désormais disponible en intégralité va Bandcamp. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Heaven & Earth

02. Upon Deaf Ears

03. Dragged From Light Forevermore

04. Unrequited

05. Fallen

06. Garden Of Luna

07. Seeds Of Doom

08. Sorrow Remains

09. Final Sacrifice

10. Unyielding Devotion



<a href="http://carrytheweightrecords.bandcamp.com/album/final-sacrifice">Final Sacrifice by Drawing Last Breath</a>