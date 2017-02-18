»

No Worlds...Nor Gods Beyond, le nouvel album de RESURGENCY (Death Metal), sortira le 21 avril prochain chez FDA Records/Soulfood Music (CD, digipack limité et digital). La version vinyle est prévue pour le 16 juin. L'artwork a été réalisé par Raul Gonzalez. Il faudra patienter jusqu'au 23 février pour les précommandes. La tracklist est la suivante :



1. Tresholds Of Infinite Pain

2. Progenitors Of Suffering

3. No Worlds Nor Gods Beyond

4. Upset Sun In Shades Deforms

5. Celestial Commemoration

6. Emancipation By Knowledge

7. Permutation Rites

8. Through The Gate Inside Not

9. Quartered Mental Existance