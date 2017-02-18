chargement...

Les news du 18 Février 2017

News
Les news du 18 Février 2017 Vampire - Cataleptic - Drawing Last Breath
Le deuxième album des Suédois de VAMPIRE (Death Metal) aura pour titre With Primeval Force et sortira le 21 avril sur Century Media Records. L'artwork est signé Nick Keller. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Ghoul Wind".

Le deuxième album de CATALEPTIC (Death/Doom) sortira le 1er mars sur Archaic Sound Records. Il aura pour titre Forward. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Grave Peril". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Ancient Might
02. Grave Peril
03. Oath To Power
04. Disown - Obliterate

DRAWING LAST BREATH (Metal/Hardcore) a sorti hier via Carry The Weight Records son premier album intitulé Final Sacrifice. Celui-ci est désormais disponible en intégralité va Bandcamp. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Heaven & Earth
02. Upon Deaf Ears
03. Dragged From Light Forevermore
04. Unrequited
05. Fallen
06. Garden Of Luna
07. Seeds Of Doom
08. Sorrow Remains
09. Final Sacrifice
10. Unyielding Devotion

Season of Mist recrute

