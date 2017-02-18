»

(Lien direct) HERETOIR (Post Black Metal) sortira son second album, The Circle, le 24 mars via Northern Silence Productions - avec un featuring de Neige (Alcest) au chant. C'est l'artiste Fursy Teyssier (Les Discrets) qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. D'une durée de 65 minutes, ce long format est composé de 11 titres :



1. Alpha

2. The White

3. Inhale

4. Golden Dust

5. My Dreams Are Lights In The Sky

6. XIX XXI XIV

7. Exhale

8. Eclipse

9. Laniakea Dances (Soleils Couchants) - feat. Neige of Alcest

10. Fading With The Grey

11. The Circle (Omega)



Le dernier titre, "The Circle (Omega)", et le teaser son à découvrir sur Youtube :







