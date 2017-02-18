Les news du 18 Février 2017 Vigilance - Come To Grief - Grief - Heretoir - Firespawn - Resurgency - All Pigs Must Die - Lavadome Productions - Pestifer - Epoch - Vampire - Cataleptic - Drawing Last Breath
Hammer of Satan's Vengeance, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel album des Slovènes de VIGILANCE (New Wave Of Blackened Heavy Metal) et qui paraîtra dans la première moitié de 2017 chez Dying Victims Productions (vinyle et CD). L'artwork a été réalisé par Karmazid. Voici la tracklist :
1. Prologue
2. Hammer of Satan's Vengeance
3. Nekropola Tiranov
4. As the Fires Burn
5. Flames of Udun
6. Legion Kondor
7. At the Helm of the Pack
8. Zloba II
COME TO GRIEF (Sludge avec d'anciens membres de GRIEF) va sortir son premier album, The Worst of Times, le 21 avril sur Fuck Yoga Records. Un premier extrait, "No Savior", a été posté sur youtube. Le groupe sera en tournée en Europe aux dates suivantes :
HERETOIR (Post Black Metal) sortira son second album, The Circle, le 24 mars via Northern Silence Productions - avec un featuring de Neige (Alcest) au chant. C'est l'artiste Fursy Teyssier (Les Discrets) qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. D'une durée de 65 minutes, ce long format est composé de 11 titres :
1. Alpha
2. The White
3. Inhale
4. Golden Dust
5. My Dreams Are Lights In The Sky
6. XIX XXI XIV
7. Exhale
8. Eclipse
9. Laniakea Dances (Soleils Couchants) - feat. Neige of Alcest
10. Fading With The Grey
11. The Circle (Omega)
Le dernier titre, "The Circle (Omega)", et le teaser son à découvrir sur Youtube :
No Worlds...Nor Gods Beyond, le nouvel album de RESURGENCY (Death Metal), sortira le 21 avril prochain chez FDA Records/Soulfood Music (CD, digipack limité et digital). La version vinyle est prévue pour le 16 juin. L'artwork a été réalisé par Raul Gonzalez. Il faudra patienter jusqu'au 23 février pour les précommandes. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Tresholds Of Infinite Pain
2. Progenitors Of Suffering
3. No Worlds Nor Gods Beyond
4. Upset Sun In Shades Deforms
5. Celestial Commemoration
6. Emancipation By Knowledge
7. Permutation Rites
8. Through The Gate Inside Not
9. Quartered Mental Existance
Le deuxième album des Suédois de VAMPIRE (Death Metal) aura pour titre With Primeval Force et sortira le 21 avril sur Century Media Records. L'artwork est signé Nick Keller. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Ghoul Wind".
Le deuxième album de CATALEPTIC (Death/Doom) sortira le 1er mars sur Archaic Sound Records. Il aura pour titre Forward. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Grave Peril". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Ancient Might
02. Grave Peril
03. Oath To Power
04. Disown - Obliterate
DRAWING LAST BREATH (Metal/Hardcore) a sorti hier via Carry The Weight Records son premier album intitulé Final Sacrifice. Celui-ci est désormais disponible en intégralité va Bandcamp. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Heaven & Earth
02. Upon Deaf Ears
03. Dragged From Light Forevermore
04. Unrequited
05. Fallen
06. Garden Of Luna
07. Seeds Of Doom
08. Sorrow Remains
09. Final Sacrifice
10. Unyielding Devotion
