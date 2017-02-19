»

(Lien direct) CREEPING FEAR (Brutal Death) propose le morceau "​As Vultures Fly, Battlefield Bleeds" en écoute. Le 1er full-length des Français, Onward To Apocalypse, doit sortir le 3 mars chez Dolorem Records. Tracklist:



1- Life Denied

2- Divine Casualties

3- Swallowed by Death

4- Trenches of Desolation

5- Onward to Apocalypse

6- Spreading Disease

7- As Vultures fly Battlefield bleeds

8- Soiled, Tainted and Merciless

9- Disposable Existence



