Black Metal Japonais - L'homme qui en savait trop
 Black Metal Japonais - L'ho... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sinmara / Misþyrming
 Sinmara / Misþyrming - Ivor... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Les news du 17 Février 2017
 Les news du 17 Février 2017... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Atomikylä
 Atomikylä - Keräily (C)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   
Goatmoon
 Goatmoon - Stella Polaris (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 16 Février 2017
 Les news du 16 Février 2017... (N)
Par Ander		   
Machinae Supremacy
 Machinae Supremacy - Into t... (C)
Par Dead		   
Bornholm
 Bornholm - Primaeval Panthe... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation - Retri... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dominhate
 Dominhate - Emissaries Of M... (C)
Par Jotun35		   
Infamovs
 Infamovs - Under The Seals ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Bear Mace
 Bear Mace - Butchering The ... (C)
Par BBB		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Pinnacle Of B... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Burial Ground (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Red Harvest
 Red Harvest - HyBreed (Rééd... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Code Orange
 Code Orange - Forever (C)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   

News »

Les news du 19 Février 2017

News
Les news du 19 Février 2017 Creeping Fear - Nightrage
»
(Lien direct)
CREEPING FEAR (Brutal Death) propose le morceau "​As Vultures Fly, Battlefield Bleeds" en écoute. Le 1er full-length des Français, Onward To Apocalypse, doit sortir le 3 mars chez Dolorem Records. Tracklist:

1- Life Denied
2- Divine Casualties
3- Swallowed by Death
4- Trenches of Desolation
5- Onward to Apocalypse
6- Spreading Disease
7- As Vultures fly Battlefield bleeds
8- Soiled, Tainted and Merciless
9- Disposable Existence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTRAGE (Death Mélodique) a posté sur YouTube le clip de "The Venomous" tiré du nouvel album du même nom à paraître le 31 mars via Despotz Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
19 Février 2017
Season of Mist recrute

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Pestifer
 Pestifer
Execration Diatribes
2017 - Lavadome Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Creeping Fear
 Creeping Fear
France		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage
Death mélodique - Suède		   
Pestifer
Execration Diatribes
Lire la chronique
Black Metal Japonais - L'homme qui en savait trop
Lire le podcast
Diablerie
The Catalyst Vol. 1: Control
Lire la chronique
Sale Freux
Vindilis
Lire la chronique
Atomikylä
Keräily
Lire la chronique
Infamovs
Under The Seals Of Death
Lire la chronique
Sinmara / Misþyrming
Ivory Stone / Hof (Split 10")
Lire la chronique
Bear Mace
Butchering The Colossus
Lire la chronique
Impious
Terror Succeeds
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
Retribution
Lire la chronique
Machinae Supremacy
Into the Night World
Lire la chronique
Goûter d'anniv'Asile !
Atavisma + Grusterror
Lire le live report
Mordbrand
Wilt
Lire la chronique
Omnizide
NekroRegime
Lire la chronique
Satan
Un Deuil Indien
Lire la chronique
Cnoc An Tursa
The Forty Five
Lire la chronique
Power Trip
Nightmare Logic
Lire la chronique
Code Orange
Forever
Lire la chronique
Brutality
Sea Of Ignorance
Lire la chronique
Insomnium
Winter's Gate
Lire la chronique
Candelabrum
The Gathering (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Bornholm
Primaeval Pantheons
Lire la chronique
Noctem pour l'album "Haeresis"
Lire l'interview
黒狂
KOKUKYOU (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hymn
Perish
Lire la chronique
Aodon
Sharphood
Lire la chronique
Vircolac
The Cursed Travails Of The ...
Lire la chronique
Metal Church
XI
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Kiss Of Death
Lire la chronique
Red Harvest
HyBreed (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique