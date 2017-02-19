CREEPING FEAR (Brutal Death) propose le morceau "As Vultures Fly, Battlefield Bleeds" en écoute. Le 1er full-length des Français, Onward To Apocalypse, doit sortir le 3 mars chez Dolorem Records. Tracklist:
1- Life Denied
2- Divine Casualties
3- Swallowed by Death
4- Trenches of Desolation
5- Onward to Apocalypse
6- Spreading Disease
7- As Vultures fly Battlefield bleeds
8- Soiled, Tainted and Merciless
9- Disposable Existence
