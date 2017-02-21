chargement...

Exodus
 Exodus - The Atrocity Exhib... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exodus
 Exodus - Tempo Of The Damned (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Rebaelliun
 Rebaelliun - The Hell's Dec... (C)
Par Mera		   
Atomikylä
 Atomikylä - Keräily (C)
Par FleshOvSatan		   
Metallica
 Metallica - Master Of Puppets (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Malevolent Creation
 Malevolent Creation - Retri... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lock Up
 Lock Up - Demonization (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cnoc An Tursa
 Cnoc An Tursa - The Forty Five (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Diablerie
 Diablerie - The Catalyst Vo... (C)
Par Niightwanderer		   
Sale Freux
 Sale Freux - Vindilis (C)
Par Niightwanderer		   
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Mera		   
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Mera		   
Machinae Supremacy
 Machinae Supremacy - Into t... (C)
Par Mera		   
Black Metal Japonais - L'homme qui en savait trop
 Black Metal Japonais - L'ho... (D)
Par Fabulon		   
Benighted
 Benighted - (R)
Par yog		   
Pestifer
 Pestifer - Execration Diatr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hellbringer
 Hellbringer - Awakened from... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Kiss Of Death (C)
Par Hoover		   

News »

Les news du 21 Février 2017

News
Les news du 21 Février 2017 Isis - Abatuar - Aversio Huminatis - Tehom
»
(Lien direct)
ISIS (Post Hardcore) a annoncé la sortie d'un album live, intitulé Live II, prévue pour fin mars chez Ipecac Recordings. Ce dernier a été enregistré lors d'un live en Australie le 25 mai 2010, puis mixé par Aaron Harris et masterisé par James Plotkin. Les éditions vinyles sont désormais sold out, seule la version CD (avec un artwork différent de l'image présentée sur la droite) est disponible en précommande à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Hall of the Dead
2. Hand of the Host
3. Holy Tears
4. 20 Minutes/40 Years
5. Ghost Key
6. Wills Dissolve
7. Threshold of Transformation
8. Carry
9. Celestial (The Tower)

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band panaméen ABATUAR (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album, Perversiones de muerte putrefacta, le 1er avril chez Dunkelheit Produktionen (vinyle, CD et digital). Deux titres ont été mis en ligne : "Los Efectos de la Gangrena y Putrefacción" (Youtube et Bandcamp) et "Descuartiza al hijo de Puta" (Bandcamp). La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Los Efectos de la Gangrena y Putrefacción
2. La Noche de los Muertos Vivientes
3. La Bestia, El Monje, El Cura y El Loco
4. Decapitación Letrinal
5. Relaciones Necrofecales
6. Adoctrinamiento Colectivo Genocida
7. Deidades Sepultadas con Restos Humanos
8. Sacramento Antropofágico
9. Ordalías de Hierro Fundido
10. Descuartiza al hijo de Puta
11. Acompañados a la Tumba
12. En la Necrópolis del Totalitarismo

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Longing For the Untold, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel EP des Espagnols de AVERSIO HUMINATIS (Black/Death Metal). Ce court format est attendu pour le 1er mars chez BlackSeed Productions. Les titres "Prision of Shattered Glass" et "Advent of the Inescapable" sont en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Suédois de TEHOM (Death Metal), The Merciless Light, paraîtra le 21 avril via Blood Harvest Records (vinyle et CD). Le titre "The Smoldering Vessels" est en écoute sur SoundCloud et les précommandes sont ouvertes à cette adresse. Voici la tracklist :

1. Absorbed Into The Will Of The Great Destroyer
2. The Smoldering Vessels
3. Faith From Water
4. Hearth Of Perdition
5. With Patience And Faith
6. Tehom Invocation
7. Voices From The Darkside

 Les news du
21 Février 2017
21 Février 2017
Season of Mist recrute

