ISIS (Post Hardcore) a annoncé la sortie d'un album live, intitulé Live II, prévue pour fin mars chez Ipecac Recordings. Ce dernier a été enregistré lors d'un live en Australie le 25 mai 2010, puis mixé par Aaron Harris et masterisé par James Plotkin. Les éditions vinyles sont désormais sold out, seule la version CD (avec un artwork différent de l'image présentée sur la droite) est disponible en précommande à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Hall of the Dead
2. Hand of the Host
3. Holy Tears
4. 20 Minutes/40 Years
5. Ghost Key
6. Wills Dissolve
7. Threshold of Transformation
8. Carry
9. Celestial (The Tower)
Le one-man band panaméen ABATUAR (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album, Perversiones de muerte putrefacta, le 1er avril chez Dunkelheit Produktionen (vinyle, CD et digital). Deux titres ont été mis en ligne : "Los Efectos de la Gangrena y Putrefacción" (Youtube et Bandcamp) et "Descuartiza al hijo de Puta" (Bandcamp). La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Los Efectos de la Gangrena y Putrefacción
2. La Noche de los Muertos Vivientes
3. La Bestia, El Monje, El Cura y El Loco
4. Decapitación Letrinal
5. Relaciones Necrofecales
6. Adoctrinamiento Colectivo Genocida
7. Deidades Sepultadas con Restos Humanos
8. Sacramento Antropofágico
9. Ordalías de Hierro Fundido
10. Descuartiza al hijo de Puta
11. Acompañados a la Tumba
12. En la Necrópolis del Totalitarismo
Longing For the Untold, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel EP des Espagnols de AVERSIO HUMINATIS (Black/Death Metal). Ce court format est attendu pour le 1er mars chez BlackSeed Productions. Les titres "Prision of Shattered Glass" et "Advent of the Inescapable" sont en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe.
Le premier album des Suédois de TEHOM (Death Metal), The Merciless Light, paraîtra le 21 avril via Blood Harvest Records (vinyle et CD). Le titre "The Smoldering Vessels" est en écoute sur SoundCloud et les précommandes sont ouvertes à cette adresse. Voici la tracklist :
1. Absorbed Into The Will Of The Great Destroyer
2. The Smoldering Vessels
3. Faith From Water
4. Hearth Of Perdition
5. With Patience And Faith
6. Tehom Invocation
7. Voices From The Darkside
Par Jean-Clint
Par Mera
Par FleshOvSatan
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Dysthymie
Par Niightwanderer
Par Mera
Par Fabulon
Par yog
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Hoover