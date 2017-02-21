»

(Lien direct) TEHOM (Death Metal), The Merciless Light, paraîtra le 21 avril via Blood Harvest Records (vinyle et CD). Le titre "The Smoldering Vessels" est en écoute sur SoundCloud et les précommandes sont ouvertes à cette adresse. Voici la tracklist :



1. Absorbed Into The Will Of The Great Destroyer

2. The Smoldering Vessels

3. Faith From Water

4. Hearth Of Perdition

5. With Patience And Faith

6. Tehom Invocation

7. Voices From The Darkside



