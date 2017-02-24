»

(Lien direct) CEMETERY URN (Death Metal) sera de retour cette année avec son troisième album. Celui s'intitulera simplement Cemetery Urn et sortira le 9 juin sur Hells Headbangers. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait intitulé "A Requiem For Servants Aflame".



01. The Deepest Of Graves

02. A Requiem For Servants Aflame

03. Weakened Mortals Bleed

04. Petrified Existence

05. The Sickening Sect

06. Misshapen Affliction

07. Doomed in Conterminous Decay

08. Dredge The Pit Of Burial

09. Hemlock Transfusionl

10. A Hex Upon Elitist Dynasties



<a href="http://cemetery-urn.bandcamp.com/album/cemetery-urn">Cemetery Urn by CEMETERY URN</a>