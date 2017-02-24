Concours KREATOR (Thrash Metal): en partenariat avec Garmonbozia, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 1 place pour le concert des Allemands à Paris le dimanche 26 février 2017 au Bataclan avec Sepultura, Soilwork et Aborted en 1ère partie. Pour savoir comment participer, rendez-vous ici.
CEMETERY URN (Death Metal) sera de retour cette année avec son troisième album. Celui s'intitulera simplement Cemetery Urn et sortira le 9 juin sur Hells Headbangers. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait intitulé "A Requiem For Servants Aflame".
01. The Deepest Of Graves
02. A Requiem For Servants Aflame
03. Weakened Mortals Bleed
04. Petrified Existence
05. The Sickening Sect
06. Misshapen Affliction
07. Doomed in Conterminous Decay
08. Dredge The Pit Of Burial
09. Hemlock Transfusionl
10. A Hex Upon Elitist Dynasties
Le nouvel album des Finlandais de FORESEEN (Thrash / Crossover) aura pour titre Grave Danger et sortira le 21 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Chemical Heritage".
