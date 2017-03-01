News » Les news du 1 Mars 2017 News Les news du 1 Mars 2017 Devangelic - Eruption - Trial - Six Feet Under - Havok » (Lien direct) DEVANGELIC (Death Metal) prend de l'avance sur le calendrier en annonçant pour le 27 octobre la sortie chez Comatose de son nouvel album Phlegethon.



La tracklist est la suivante :



1. Plagued By Obscurity

2. Mutilation Above Salvation

3. Of Maggots And Disease

4. Malus Invictus

5. Abominated Impurity Of The Oppressed

6. Condemned To Dismemberment

7. Wretched Incantations

8. Manifestation Of Agony

9. Decaying Suffering

10. Asphyxiation Upon Phlegethon

11. He Who Sleeps (Morbid Angel cover) *

12. Abominated Impurity Of The Oppressed (Promo 2016) *

» (Lien direct) ERUPTION (Thrash) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son troisième album intitulé Cloaks Of Oblivion. Ce dernier sortira le 2 mai sur Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez un premier extrait avec le titre "Drones" disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Pharos

02. Sanity Ascend

03. Cloaks of Oblivion

04. Drones

05. Reborn Into Demise

06. The Yearning

07. This Barren Existence

08. Seven Archons

09. The Prophet





» (Lien direct) TRIAL (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Motherless le 7 avril via Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Cold Comes The Night". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Motherless

02. In Empyrean Labour

03. Cold Comes The Night

04. Juxtaposed

05. Aligerous Architect

06. Birth

07. Embodiment

08. Rebirth





» (Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal).



Jack Owen a écrit : I'm super excited to work with my metal brother Chris Barnes and the mighty Six Feet Under! We've been talking about writing original material for years, and I hope it gets to that point. It would be amazing. For now, I'm looking forward to touring our asses off. I miss Europe, Canada, South America - hell, I just miss touring! It will be an honor jamming with Chris and his current SFU lineup of talented musicians…and performing with Chris will be like reliving our youth. I can't wait to see all the SFU and old school Cannibal Corpse fans across the globe!



Pour rappel, le groupe a sorti la semaine dernière via Metal Blade Records son douzième album intitulé Torment.

» (Lien direct) HAVOK (Thrash) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau à travers le clip ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Intention To Deceive" tiré de l'album Conformicide à paraître le 10 mars sur Century Media. Voici le tracklisting :



01. F.P.C.

02. Hang ‘Em High

03. Dogmaniacal

04. Intention To Deceive

05. Ingsoc

06. Masterplan

07. Peace Is In Pieces

08. Claiming Certainty

09. Wake Up

10. Circling The Drain

11. String Break

12. Slaughtered





