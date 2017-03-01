»

(Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal).



Jack Owen a écrit : I'm super excited to work with my metal brother Chris Barnes and the mighty Six Feet Under! We've been talking about writing original material for years, and I hope it gets to that point. It would be amazing. For now, I'm looking forward to touring our asses off. I miss Europe, Canada, South America - hell, I just miss touring! It will be an honor jamming with Chris and his current SFU lineup of talented musicians…and performing with Chris will be like reliving our youth. I can't wait to see all the SFU and old school Cannibal Corpse fans across the globe!



Pour rappel, le groupe a sorti la semaine dernière via Metal Blade Records son douzième album intitulé Torment.