chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
35 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 1 Mars 2017
 Les news du 1 Mars 2017 - E... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cirith Gorgor
 Cirith Gorgor - Onwards to ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 27 Février 2017
 Les news du 27 Février 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Metal Japonais - L'homme qui en savait trop
 Black Metal Japonais - L'ho... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
HKY
 HKY - Omega (MCD) (C)
Par FullSail		   
Unearthly Trance
 Unearthly Trance - Stalking... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Caverne
 Caverne - Sentiers d'Avant ... (C)
Par Sunn0))		   

News »

Les news du 1 Mars 2017

News
Les news du 1 Mars 2017 Eruption - Trial - Six Feet Under - Havok
»
(Lien direct)
ERUPTION (Thrash) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son troisième album intitulé Cloaks Of Oblivion. Ce dernier sortira le 2 mai sur Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez un premier extrait avec le titre "Drones" disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Pharos
02. Sanity Ascend
03. Cloaks of Oblivion
04. Drones
05. Reborn Into Demise
06. The Yearning
07. This Barren Existence
08. Seven Archons
09. The Prophet

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRIAL (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Motherless le 7 avril via Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Cold Comes The Night". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Motherless
02. In Empyrean Labour
03. Cold Comes The Night
04. Juxtaposed
05. Aligerous Architect
06. Birth
07. Embodiment
08. Rebirth

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le guitariste Jack Owen, ex-Cannibal Corpse, vient d'intégrer les rangs de SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal).

Jack Owen a écrit : I'm super excited to work with my metal brother Chris Barnes and the mighty Six Feet Under! We've been talking about writing original material for years, and I hope it gets to that point. It would be amazing. For now, I'm looking forward to touring our asses off. I miss Europe, Canada, South America - hell, I just miss touring! It will be an honor jamming with Chris and his current SFU lineup of talented musicians…and performing with Chris will be like reliving our youth. I can't wait to see all the SFU and old school Cannibal Corpse fans across the globe!

Pour rappel, le groupe a sorti la semaine dernière via Metal Blade Records son douzième album intitulé Torment.

»
(Lien direct)
HAVOK (Thrash) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau à travers le clip ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Intention To Deceive" tiré de l'album Conformicide à paraître le 10 mars sur Century Media. Voici le tracklisting :

01. F.P.C.
02. Hang ‘Em High
03. Dogmaniacal
04. Intention To Deceive
05. Ingsoc
06. Masterplan
07. Peace Is In Pieces
08. Claiming Certainty
09. Wake Up
10. Circling The Drain
11. String Break
12. Slaughtered

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
1 Mars 2017
Season of Mist recrute

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
01/03/2017 08:59
Excellent le POSSESSION, par contre Jack Owen ne cesse de tomber dans la médiocrité, passer des riffs de CC à SIX FEET UNDER ça fait un choc !
Keyser citer
Keyser
01/03/2017 08:52
Cool pour Trial!

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Havok
 Havok
Thrash metal - Etats-Unis		   
Six Feet Under
 Six Feet Under
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Trial
 Trial
Heavy Metal - Suède		   
Cirith Gorgor
Onwards to the Spectral Defile
Lire la chronique
HKY
Omega (MCD)
Lire la chronique
Darkest Hour
Godless Prophets & The Migr...
Lire la chronique
Unearthly Trance
Stalking the Ghost
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Motörizer
Lire la chronique
Absolvtion
Obscure Catharsis (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Charlotte the Harlot
Agamogir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ozzy Osbourne
Blizzard Of Ozz
Lire la chronique
Taphos
Demo MMXVI (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Throane
Derrière-Nous, La Lumière
Lire la chronique
Oathbreaker
Rheia
Lire la chronique
Manetheren
The End
Lire la chronique
Bekëth Nexëhmü
De Dunkla Herrarna
Lire la chronique
Lock Up
Demonization
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Lire le live report
Pestifer
Execration Diatribes
Lire la chronique
Black Metal Japonais - L'homme qui en savait trop
Lire le podcast
Diablerie
The Catalyst Vol. 1: Control
Lire la chronique
Sale Freux
Vindilis
Lire la chronique
Atomikylä
Keräily
Lire la chronique
Infamovs
Under The Seals Of Death
Lire la chronique
Sinmara / Misþyrming
Ivory Stone / Hof (Split 10")
Lire la chronique
Bear Mace
Butchering The Colossus
Lire la chronique
Impious
Terror Succeeds
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
Retribution
Lire la chronique
Machinae Supremacy
Into the Night World
Lire la chronique
Goûter d'anniv'Asile !
Atavisma + Grusterror
Lire le live report
Mordbrand
Wilt
Lire la chronique
Omnizide
NekroRegime
Lire la chronique
Satan
Un Deuil Indien
Lire la chronique