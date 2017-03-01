ERUPTION (Thrash) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son troisième album intitulé Cloaks Of Oblivion. Ce dernier sortira le 2 mai sur Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez un premier extrait avec le titre "Drones" disponible ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Pharos
02. Sanity Ascend
03. Cloaks of Oblivion
04. Drones
05. Reborn Into Demise
06. The Yearning
07. This Barren Existence
08. Seven Archons
09. The Prophet
TRIAL (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Motherless le 7 avril via Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Cold Comes The Night". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Motherless
02. In Empyrean Labour
03. Cold Comes The Night
04. Juxtaposed
05. Aligerous Architect
06. Birth
07. Embodiment
08. Rebirth
Le guitariste Jack Owen, ex-Cannibal Corpse, vient d'intégrer les rangs de SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal).
Jack Owen a écrit : I'm super excited to work with my metal brother Chris Barnes and the mighty Six Feet Under! We've been talking about writing original material for years, and I hope it gets to that point. It would be amazing. For now, I'm looking forward to touring our asses off. I miss Europe, Canada, South America - hell, I just miss touring! It will be an honor jamming with Chris and his current SFU lineup of talented musicians…and performing with Chris will be like reliving our youth. I can't wait to see all the SFU and old school Cannibal Corpse fans across the globe!
Pour rappel, le groupe a sorti la semaine dernière via Metal Blade Records son douzième album intitulé Torment.
HAVOK (Thrash) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau à travers le clip ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Intention To Deceive" tiré de l'album Conformicide à paraître le 10 mars sur Century Media. Voici le tracklisting :
01. F.P.C.
02. Hang ‘Em High
03. Dogmaniacal
04. Intention To Deceive
05. Ingsoc
06. Masterplan
07. Peace Is In Pieces
08. Claiming Certainty
09. Wake Up
10. Circling The Drain
11. String Break
12. Slaughtered
