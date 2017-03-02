»

(Lien direct) VENENUM (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Trance Of Death le 17 mars prochain via Sepulchral Voice Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Nature Of The Ground". Voici le tracklisting :



1. Entrance

2. Merging Nebular Drapes

3. The Nature Of The Ground

4. Cold Threat (YouTube)

5. Trance Of Death Part I - Reflections

6. Trance Of Death Part II - Metanola Journey

7. Trance Of Death Part III - There Are Other Worlds…



