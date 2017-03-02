BVDK (Electro Post Black Metal) a mis en ligne un extrait intitulé "Nana Buluku" issu de son futur premier album, Architecture of Future Tribes. Le groupe recherche actuellement un label pour sortir cet album. À noter qu'une Release Party est déjà prévue le 13 avril à La Machine (Nancy), avec Earth Moves et Lypurà.
Concours en partenariat avec KRAKATOA : nous vous proposons de gagner un pack de 2 places (deux lots sont en jeu) pour le concert de Russian Circles (Post Rock Metal / USA) qui aura lieu à Mérignac (33), le 14 mars prochain, en compagnie de Cloakroom (Metal Shoegazing / USA) et Métronome Fest dj set (Bordeaux).
Pour participer, il vous suffit de répondre à cette question en envoyant un mail à dysthymie@thrashocore.com :
Comment s'intitule le premier album sorti par Russian Circles ?
Vous avez jusqu'au 10 mars inclus pour participer à ce concours. Bonne chance à tous et à toutes !
VENENUM (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Trance Of Death le 17 mars prochain via Sepulchral Voice Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Nature Of The Ground". Voici le tracklisting :
1. Entrance
2. Merging Nebular Drapes
3. The Nature Of The Ground
4. Cold Threat (YouTube)
5. Trance Of Death Part I - Reflections
6. Trance Of Death Part II - Metanola Journey
7. Trance Of Death Part III - There Are Other Worlds…
La deuxième démo des Français de CHAMBRE FROIDE (Black Metal) sortie l'année dernière en cassette et intitulée Rouges Chapelles sera rééditée dans les prochains mois au format LP par le label Fallen Empire Records. Plus d'informations à venir. Voici le tracklisting :
01. L'Opprobre
02. Sans Lumière
03. Pilori. Fange. Meurtre.
04. Cicatrices
05. Les Enfants De Baal
06. Rouges Chapelles
